Nadia Lim welcomes third baby, son Arlo

Food personality and My Food Bag founder Nadia Lim has given birth to her third child, a boy named Arlo Fox Bagrie.

The MasterChef NZ winner-turned-judge announced the arrival on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

“Born last week on the farm, just as the sun set,” Lim wrote along with a carousel of photos showing the dark-haired baby and Lim during her labour. “He’s an amazing little dude, we are over the moon and feeling so incredibly grateful.”

Lim and her husband Carlos Bagrie are already parents to two other sons, Bodhi, 6, and River, 5.

Arlo’s name is a derivitive of his dad’s, Lim told her followers, “and means ‘between two hills’ which we thought was fitting seeing he was born surrounded by the mountains”.

She added that while she expected her third baby to “fly out”, Lim’s labour with Arlo was actually the longest.

Lim, 38, suffered a miscarriage at 13 weeks pregnant in October 2021.

A year later, she announced she was pregnant again, sharing a picture of an ultrasound and her growing belly on social media.

Since first finding fame as the winner of the second season of MasterChef NZ in 2011, Lim has become one of New Zealand’s most recognisable foodie faces.

She has written 11 cookbooks and two children’s books, reached the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars, hosted several television shows and guest judged on My Kitchen Rules as well as returning to MasterChef as a judge for the show’s 2022 revival.

Her meal kit company My Food Bag saw a $20m after tax profit in the year to May 2022.

Lim and Bagrie own and run Otago regenerative farm Royalburn Station.