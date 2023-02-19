Auckland's most expensive ice creams, ranked

OPINION: Never one to flinch at the thought of a dairy fuelled venture, when a colleague came in after the Christmas holidays complaining about the price of a single scoop of ice cream at a Ponsonby chocolatier, I had an idea.

It’s no secret that food prices are skyrocketing across the board, so why didn’t I test which ‘bougie’ ice cream parlours in Tāmaki Makaurau were actually worth the money – if any?

In the interests of balance and fairness, I went into this experiment with two rules. First, at each location I ordered the smallest size of ice cream that was on the menu and wasn’t ‘kid-sized’ (I’m all for putting my body on the line in the interests of science, but I’ve got to draw the line somewhere).

Second, I let my server choose which flavour I tried. From worst to best, here’s what I thought.

Duck Island salted caramel & white chocolate macadamia and pomegranate ($7)

I’ve been warned that I may need to go into witness protection for saying this, but for me Duck Island just didn’t live up to the hype.

Sure, for $7 you get two different flavours, but what happens if you don’t actually like one of those flavours (cough, salted caramel, cough)?

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Even the cute pastel colour scheme and fluorescent lights couldn’t distract me from the fact I, quite simply, didn’t like the taste of Duck Island ice-cream.

Well, like me, you’ll be left scraping off the top flavour into a bin on the side of a busy road wondering where you went so wrong in life. Despite being the cheapest of the lot, lucky last it is for you, Duck Island.

Ben & Jerry’s salted caramel & chocolate chip cookie dough ($9.40)

I wasn’t keen on including Ben & Jerry’s on the list because it just didn’t scream ‘bougie’ to me, but at $9.40 for a small, I couldn’t not.

Perhaps Ben & Jerry’s suffered from having to follow what I later deemed my favourite spot (no spoilers, sorry) but it just didn’t wow me.

As the second most expensive of the bunch, even gigantic servings couldn’t save Ben & Jerry’s from tasting mass-produced.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A childhood favourite, I was left disappointed when I found Ben & Jerry’s just didn’t live up to the high standard set by other Auckland ice-cream parlours.

Movenpick chocolate ($9)

Meh, Movenpick was – dare I say it – a little boring. Sure, this was a nice chocolate ice-cream, but that’s all there is to say here, folks.

Miann purple yam gelato with aged cheddar cheese ($9)

Ok, bear with me. This purple yam gelato with aged cheddar cheese rippled through (?!) actually wasn’t bad at all and has left me in the most complex love-hate relationship of my life.

On the one hand, I loved that this ice-cream came with a backstory, with Miann’s Filipino owners importing the flavour all the way from home.

On the other hand, I hated that I didn’t hate the taste of it (and hate it even more that I’m now excited to try Miann’s charcoal coconut sorbet).

RICKY WILSON/Stuff For someone who’s never even tried blue cheese, I took a leap of faith when I tried aged cheddar cheese ice-cream.

Giapo ‘The Buono’ – caramel, praline and amaretti ($12.50)

This was the only place we visited that was so busy, you’re given a buzzer.

True, this was by far the most expensive ice cream we could find in central Auckland, but this ice cream was art.

Alternatively, for a mere $28 you could get Giapo’s ‘Colossal Squid’, a tentacled sugary monstrosity that can come in any flavour and is designed using 3D printing technology.

Lots of questions, not many answers, but I’m not complaining.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The two ‘island’ ice cream parlours on Ponsonby Rd battled it out for Katie’s affections, but one definitely came out on top.

​​​​Island Gelato Co. Pic’s peanut butter caramel ($7.50)

As the first ice cream I tried, I was initially scared I’d come out of the block too strong, but it soon became clear that my head wasn’t going to be turned any time soon.

Island Gelato Co. is dangerously close to the Stuff office in Ponsonby and I’ve been craving it every day since I first tried it.

It’s no wonder to me that their Pic’s peanut butter caramel flavour had a ‘2022 gold’ badge. Island Gelato Co, you can have my heart (and my money).

Read more about how Stuff manages the distinction between opinion and reporting by its journalists.