Why does balsamic vinegar always leave a ring in the pantry?

It’s the little things in life that tend to grind our gears – like empty milk bottles in the fridge, or buses running late.

One little thing that no longer need annoy you is the small, black stain ring that your bottle of balsamic vinegar leaves in the pantry.

That’s because, according to Sabato Auckland’s General Manager, Neil, there’s a very simple solution to the frustrating problem.

“When there’s residue left in the top of the pourer, the liquid is going to be pushed back down the sides once you put the bottle cap back on,” Neil explained to Stuff.

”Liquid is going to gather in the cap, same if it’s a thicker vinegar or syrup.”

To stop the liquid spilling down the sides and thus forming a ring in your pantry, do this one simple step – clean the top of your bottle before you put the lid back on.

You need to watch the way you use the bottle to pour as well.

“It’s also in the way people pour – because it doesn’t pour straight back into the bottle, it’s going to stick around the top of the bottle a bit more, and stick around the lid.”

In the good old days, however, it wasn’t always like this – balsamic vinegar bottles had an open bottle top, not a plastic pourer on top, and so there was no liquid getting trapped.

“Historically they were an open bottle too,” said Neil, “In the last five years, they’ve built a pourer into that.”

You can’t go back in time to the simpler days of open-top balsamic vinegar, but you can easily wipe the nozzle of the bottle before you pop it back into the cupboard.