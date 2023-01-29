'A big blow': Auckland restaurants devastated by storm damage

Mt Albert’s Sal Rose Italian Restaurant is closed indefinitely after metre-high flooding caused extensive damage to the restaurant during Auckland’s storm.

“I managed to keep it at bay for a long time,” owner David Meagher said about the incoming flood, but when the water started rising, it happened too quickly.

“It was over a metre inside the restaurant. The car park outside was up to my chest,” he said.

Caught up in saving the restaurant, he said he didn’t get to his car or personal items in time.

Head chef Max helped to save food and whatever they could, but had a lucky escape when a large freezer fell on top of them. Meagher joked “Max is a big, strong lad”.

However, the restaurant was “soiled” and there was damage to “18 years worth of old booth and tables, and the old character of the place”.

While Meagher has insurance to cover staff and other costs, he would not have access to an assessor until next week. He had no idea of when the restaurant would reopen.

But the response from the community since Friday had been “huge”.

“One guy turned up and said, ‘I've never eaten here, but I can see you could do with a hand’ and he hung around for about four hours with a broom.”

Supplied Sal Rose Italian Restaurant saw extensive flooding inside the restaurant.

Meagher really felt for customer “Tessa” who had big plans for the weekend.

She spent hours on Friday decorating an upstairs function room for a surprise party for her mother’s 70th birthday party for Saturday, only for it to be cancelled.

As for what the community can do to help local restaurants that have been struck by the weekend’s storm?

“I think support them once they reopen is the most important thing. We’ve still got one hell of a mess to clean up.”

Supplied Sal Rose owner David Meagher doesn't know when the restaurant will open again.

Fort Street’s Indian restaurant Cassia was so badly damaged that owner Chand Sahrawat does not know if they would have to close for good.

“This is the second time in nine months that our site’s been flooded and the intensity is way worse ... We are wondering if the site is even suitable to have a restaurant any more.”

Sahrawat’s husband and co-owner Sid was on site on Friday and said there were 30-40 diners in the restaurant when water started coming through “everywhere”.

“We have a downstairs kitchen, the switchboard was underwater, and we had to evacuate,” Sahrawat said.

“The restaurant is completely flooded now. Downstairs was a swimming pool ... Water came from the street, water came through the walls.”

Supplied The downstairs kitchen at Indian restaurant Cassia was so damaged the restaurant may not reopen.

She spent Saturday hiring storage units and moving anything salvageable from the restaurant, but said her next concern was vandalism to the site.

“It’s horrible, for the whole city and for us personally it’s a big blow, but we’re really worried about our staff and our business. We just need insurance to kick in really quickly,” she said.

Determined to keep the business and the brand going, and to keep staff morale up, Sahrawat is hoping to open a pop-up site at Auckland French Cafe, which she also owns.

“We will come up with a plan in the next week,” she said.

“Just go out and support whichever business is open I guess, because it’s not easy,” she said.

“We all need to heal, and we need to survive.”