Love Bites: The truth behind aphrodisiacs and how food can help your sex life

Oysters, chocolate, and artichokes: these aphrodisiacs have a long and infamous history with sex, but can certain snacks really improve your bedroom experience?

Named after the Greek Goddess of Love, Aphrodite, these seemingly sexy foods have long captured the human imagination, with reputations boasting libido-boosting and pleasure-enhancing abilities widely believed since ancient times across multiple civilisations, from China to Greece.

Despite their age-old origins, the science to support the idea that these foods are “sexier” than others is actually pretty slim.

“In terms of aphrodisiac foods there is no research to support a specific food causing an immediate change in sex drive,” says nutritionist Jessica Giljam-Brown, from Wellness with Jessica.

“However, many of the aphrodisiac foods are high in nutrients which support normal hormonal function. For example nuts and oysters are both high in zinc which supports testosterone production, which drives sex drive in men.

“Linking food to sex drive in women is a little bit harder as what drives arousal in women is less understood.”

Professor Elaine Rush, a nutrition expert at the Auckland University of Technology, says that although some foods do provide health benefits that can be loosely linked to our sex drives, a one-off hit of oysters won’t make a difference if the rest of your diet is lacking.

“Some foods, such as beetroot, have evidence that it lowers blood pressure and makes you feel more relaxed because it releases nitrous oxide into your blood vessels,” Rush says.

“But if you’re not eating well – getting a full, varied diet – you’re not going to feel well in many areas of your life, let alone seeing someone.

“You’re not going to feel turned on if you don’t have the right ambience – that could be having a full, lovely meal, beautiful smells, sounds, and a full moon that makes your eyes look bigger.”

Sexologist Morgan Penn says intention is a key part of getting into the mood, and scoffing down a plate of aphrodisiacs isn’t likely to boost anything if your mind and body aren’t engaged – but that doesn’t mean you can’t use food for sexual pleasure.

“I definitely would recommend playing with [food] – honey dripped over the body, cream and chocolate ... it’s a bit cliché, but you can still have fun with it,” Penn says.

“I have given clients [homework] to go to the supermarket and pick out a piece of juicy fruit and take it home and eat it in the shower together or feed it to each other.

“So many people get serious about sex, and when I give them an exercise like that it brings the play into it, and it’s fun, and it’s a bit different, and variety is so important with an expansive sex life.”

Some edible libido-boosters Penn recommends are maca root – otherwise known as “nature’s viagra” – a Peruvian vegetable commonly sold as a supplement in capsule or powdered form, as well as chocolate.

“[Maca root] will increase libido and vaginal lubrication, and it actually works with the central nervous system and helps balance hormones,” Penn says.

“Things like chocolate and cacao are actually heart-openers – they’ve got theobromine, which is a cardiac stimulant.

“[Chocolate] relaxes the blood vessels, and it stimulates the heart, and this is going to send more blood around the body into the pelvis.”

Penn says we’re more likely to respond to placebo effects in sexual situations, so if you think your chocolate-dipped strawberry will be turning up the heat in the bedroom, there’s a high chance it will work.

“It’s about turning on that mind and intention to connect to your sex centre and feeling sexy, whether that’s lingerie, nice body oil, whatever you need,” Penn says.

“You don’t necessarily need to look outside for that aphrodisiac – you can look internally.”