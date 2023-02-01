Everything you need to know about long-life milk
If you've ever purchased a long-life milk, or just any milk that is not refrigerated in the grocery store – you'll know that is a guessing game sometimes about how long you can actually keep and consume said milk.
What is long-life milk?
Long-life milk is the name given to milk that is treated with a special pasteurisation process in order to help it last longer away from a cool environment such as a fridge.
According to Dairy Australia, fresh milk is heated to 74C for 15 seconds whereas long-life milk is heated to 140C for two seconds and then packaged aseptically.
How long does long-life milk last?
When unopened, long-life milk is able to be stored for up to six months in your pantry.
However, once opened, long-life milk must be stored in your fridge and would need to be consumed within seven days.
The best way to stay on top of the expiration of your long-life milk is to use a permanent marker and note the date you opened it.
Why do people buy long-life milk over refrigerated milk?
According to a food scientist, there is no nutritional difference between long-life milk and refrigerated milk.
The benefits of buying long-life milk allow people who buy in bulk to consume the milk over a longer period of time. Similarly people who suffer from dairy allergies or other gastrointestinal illnesses have access to a broader range of allergen-friendly milk such as oat, soy and rice milk.
"Some argue taste as well, especially with the rise of barista-made coffee – which use almond and soy milk. These milks have more fat in them to make it frothy to match the café culture," a food scientist explains to 9Honey Kitchen.
Another benefit of long-life milk is the longevity that is implied in its name.
Stockpiling was a buying behaviour that became the norm during Covid-19 but looks to be staying around in the face of consistent food shortages.
This, combined with ever-growing grocery prices is making long-life milk a frugal and necessary choice for consumers.
This story was originally published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.