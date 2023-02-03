Whittaker's has made an Ed Sheeran chocolate bar, but not even the singer himself has one

Kiwi chocolate brand Whittakers is causing a bit of a stir with their Ed Sheeran block. Not only can the public not buy it, but not even Sheeran himself has his hands on it yet.

In a recent Instagram story, the Shape of You star called out the Kiwi brand and said he had “seen the memes” of his face fronting a chocolate bar. But he said he would let it pass if they would send him one.

“Whittakers New Zealand chocolate, you’ve made a bar of chocolate with my face on it ... please get me a bar and all is forgiven,” he said in the video, adding that he was in Wellington for one more day.

The arrival of the special edition block was announced by the company on Facebook, after the British singer mentioned his liking for New Zealand chocolate on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Also I take back what I said about NZ chocolate, it’s actually alright isn’t it,” he wrote at the time, to which the award-winning chocolate company replied that local chocolate is pretty “top notch”.

”Even better, NZ’s finest chocolate is made here in Wellington, just down the road from you,” the company wrote.

On Thursday, the limited Ed-ition Ed Block was revealed on the company’s Facebook page.

Whittakers/Facebook The Kiwi brand has said they will send a block to Ed Sheeran when they get an address.

“We couldn’t be Happier to hear Ed is a Chocolate Lover! This one’s for you, Ed Sheeran,” read the post, before announcing the bar was, “crafted especially for our newest Chocolate Lover, and won't be available in stores”.

Sheeran may be without a Kiwi chocolate bar with his face plastered on the orange packaging, but a Whittakers representative told Stuff they were planning to send him one.

”We’re delighted Ed Sheeran’s become a Whittaker’s Chocolate Lover! As fans of his too, we’ve created him a Special Ed-ition ‘Ed Block’, which is our delicious Whittaker’s Five Roll Refined Creamy Milk Chocolate in a specially crafted label,” they said in a statement.

“We’re planning to share it with him as soon as we hear back from him about where to send to.”

As for every day Whittakers (or Sheeran) fans? Many have taken to Facebook to express their disappointment at not being able to taste the Ed Block.

“Darn what a let-down. It should be, even better if it was an orange-flavoured block,” commented one user. Another suggested the company, “make it available in stores and donate some of the proceeds to a charity”.

Others, though, simply praised a great marketing opportunity for the brand.

”Congratulations to the Whittaker’s marketing team, always creative, always ahead of the game, and bloody good chocolate…” read one comment.

At a press conference on Thursday, Sheeran said he had been hiding out in Wellington with his family and he raved about eating local chocolate and sipping Garage Project beer, saying he liked the craft beer in the plain white can – Garage Project’s BEER.

The British musician played Sky Stadium on Thursday night, where the global star forgot lyrics but still wowed a packed crowd.

He is due to play two shows at Auckland’s Eden Park – which was flooded during recent storms - on February 10 and 11.