The internet said a shower orange would change my life. The internet was wrong

I’ve never really liked oranges.

I’m not a fan of the mess, the juice stings if you’re unlucky (or uncoordinated) enough for it to hit your eye, and the payoff of eating one never seems to outweigh the effort.

According to the internet, though, snacking on one in the shower is a life-changing experience. The taste is said to be stronger and better, it will make your bathroom smell amazing and as a bonus, the water cancels out the mess of eating the juicy fruit.

Not one to shy away from internet challenges (and always down for life-changing experiences), I put my previous orange misgivings to the side to see what all the fuss was about.

With 7.7m views of the hashtag #showerorange on TikTok, and almost 80,000 members on the subreddit r/showerorange, surely this challenge had something to it.

READ MORE:

* Nadia Lim: I will not slave away in the kitchen on Christmas day

* Q&A: Where's the best breakfast in town?

* Lynda Hallinan: 'Think of me as your gustatory guardian angel'



One TikTok even suggested it was the most primal and liberating act of food consumption ever. It would bring me, it promised, “pure, unbridled joy”.

At the risk of getting on the wrong side of the shower orange army, wasting water while snacking on an overrated fruit under a steaming shower was, to put it bluntly, underwhelming.

In defence of shower orange connoisseurs, I can admit to a couple of mistake in my preparation phase.

I sent my husband to buy the fruit for a start. I l do love him, but he’s a grab-and-go type of shopper, whereas I prefer to painstakingly choose the perfect ripeness, juiciness and size of any fruit I hunt out.

What he came home with was a little pale and not overly juicy. To get the full shower orange experience, plump, juicy fruit may be called for.

Stuff Eating an orange in the shower felt like little more than a waste of water.

But it was what I had, so I headed off to change my life.

I can confirm my life post-shower orange is roughly the same as it was before the experiment. It tasted like an orange. The shower still smells like ... a shower. The experience was more uncomfortable than primal.

Lack of storage space was frustrating, so the peels had no place to go but the shower floor. Despite a promise of less mess, I still managed to get a juice squirt to the eye and small bits of orange left to clean up later.

Maybe I’d have appreciated this when I was younger, but as a 41-year-old with a mortgage – I could not help but obsess over how fiscally irresponsible it was to spend so much time snacking underwater before actually showering.

While less messy than eating a juicy orange while dry, ultimately I was little more than an uncomfortable person eating a wet orange while standing under a hot shower.

And the pulp and peel still had to be cleaned up later.

Stuff My shower orange experience was definitely not a life-changing experience.

As for that permeating smell of citrus? The big sell on shower oranges was sadly lacking.

I expressed my disappointment to my (already perplexed) husband, and he calmly pointed out the shower fan would have taken care of residual smells.

Determined to find some success here, I found a lonely mandarin in the fridge and, with the fan off and next month’s Watercare bill at the forefront of my mind, tried again.

The mandarin was not juicy, my bathroom fogged up, and I promised myself to keep snacks out of the shower from now on.