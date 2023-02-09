Cost of Living: Valentine's Day is on a Tuesday, here are the best thrifty deals

It’s been a cruel summer so far, and while we continue to feel the cost of living pinch, these date ideas can help you feel in the mood for love – even when your budget doesn’t allow for dozens of roses.

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, a day of the week favoured by bars, restaurants and entertainment outlets across the country for consumer-enticing deals.

These are our picks of the most romantic dates for the best value, all around the towns.

Everybody’s, $1 Oysters

Okay, so oysters might not be the aphrodisiacs romantic comedies would have us believe - but let’s not take the romance out of things.

READ MORE:

* Wining and dining options in Christchurch this Valentine's Day

* Reclaiming Cupid: Fall back in love with yourself this Valentine’s Day

* How to date on Valentine's Day: Experts give their dos and don'ts



Everybody’s, downtown Auckland’s open-courtyard cocktail bar, offers $1 oysters on Tuesday nights – a delicious deal that is sure to make you a happy clam.

Event Cinemas, Cheap Tuesdays

The marketing gods of Hollywood know exactly what they’re doing this Valentine’s Day by timing Channing Tatum’s new steamy Magic Mike instalment for a Valentine’s premiere.

Magic Mike's Last Dance – salsa-heavy, silly, and at an erotically affordable price this Valentine’s Day.

Pairing Tatum with Salma Hayek Pinault for the final film of cinema’s sexiest, silliest, and most salsa-heavy trilogy, Magic Mike’s Last Dance guarantees gyration while the $18 tickets offer bang for your buck, in every sense of the term.

The Library, 2-for-1 desserts

The cost of living has impacted the cost of cocktails – so split a sundae instead, as Wellington icon The Library offers 2-for-1 desserts on Tuesday nights.

The Library has stood the test of time in an ever-changing CBD, perhaps due to the sweet appeal of its desserts – nothing says love like a Smores cheesecake or a Passion Fruit Creme Brûlée to send you out on a sugar high.

Astrolabe, $10 Burger and drink deals

The cost of babysitting is not immune to inflation, so for parents looking to bring little ones along for the ride this Tuesday, Astrolabe offers a safe haven.

The Mount Maunganui brew bar is in the heart of town, offering $10 burger and beer (or soft drink) on Tuesdays.

MEXICO/Supplied The cheap Tuesday deal – like true love – lasts a lifetime.

Mexico, Taco Tuesday

As reliable as death and taxes, Mexican eateries across Aotearoa New Zealand love to offer Taco Tuesdays.

Mexico's eateries offer their taco + margarita deal for $15, every Tuesday, assuring you that cheap tacos – like true love – last a lifetime.

You don’t need to eat off one plate this Valentine’s Day with a two-for-one deal.

Carlton Bar & Steakhouse, Two for One Tuesday

In a relationship, there are three magic words that say everything: two for one.

Christchurch’s Carlton Bar & Steakhouse – an institution with a 150-year history – knows this. On Tuesday, all mains are two for one, all day, an offer sure to keep the Cantabrian icon’s business, and your love life, blooming.

Otago Museum’s Planetarium, The Notebook Screening + Planetarium + Drinks

Otago Museum’s Planetarium is hosting a Valentine’s Day screening of The Notebook, with bubbles, snacks, and their romantic Night Sky show – all for $40. Watch Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams fall in love all over again (and you just might too).