'Eccentric', 'astute' food personality Hester Guy remembered

A master in the kitchen, Hester Guy at her catering business in 2016.

Hester Guy, an enduring food and hospitality personality, is being remembered for her creativity, candour, and impeccable standards.

She died on Saturday in Hawke’s Bay. She was 76.

Guy was one of New Zealand's most well-known food personalities, building a formidable reputation over a 47-year career that included the television show Hester Guy Cooks and a pioneer of the ready-made supermarket meal.

Her catering in Manawatū was a consistent and reliable feature at high profile functions and weddings for decades as her name became shorthand for quality.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Through a 47-year career Guy established a reputation for excellence, both in the kitchen and on the plate.

One major client was Manfeild, but its former chief executive Julie Keane said Guy was much more than a contractor. She was a dear friend.

There were many memories of fun and laughter, but also many baked in stress when “dealing with situations on the hop”.

“Hester was very astute in what she did. Her expectations on quality were immeasurable, and she put high expectations on staff. It produced such amazing quality food.”

Keane said there was great sorrow among ex-Manfeild staff that “such an amazing lady had ended her journey”.

The New Zealand Grand Prix, in particular, had presented considerable logistical challenges around timing and quality, and one year a function for 900 guests had presented Guy with her biggest assignment.

But she nailed it.

“She was a particularly hard taskmaster, near enough was not good enough.”

Keane understood Guy had been diagnosed with an illness some time ago, and it had recently manifested.

In recent days former Manfeild staff had been discussing online which of Guy’s dishes they loved the most. The bacon and egg pie was particularly popular, while Keane adored the chicken and celery salad.

Taking the pictures of delectable dishes to accompany Guy’s regular recipe column in the Manawatū Standard, which ran from 2009 to 2014, was always a sought-after assignment for the newspaper’s photographers, as they would often walk away with a few treats.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Guy serving his royal highness, the-then Prince Charles and wife Camilla at the Feilding Farmers’ Market during the 2012 royal visit.

In 2017 Guy told Stuff there were few aspects of her career more rewarding than people from throughout the country or from overseas complimenting her food.

"Being told 'this is as good, if not better, than we would get at home' always made me feel we had achieved the brief,” she said.

Audrey Hester Guy was born in Levin in 1946, the youngest of five children, and a descendant of the Nathan family which founded Glaxo Laboratories, which produced milk powder and other products from its Bunnythorpe factory.

Guy gained her Cordon Bleu Certificate in London and at age 23 opened her first catering company in Wellington.

She later married Antone Smith and moved to Shannon, where they started a family.

When the children were young, Guy would travel the country providing four-day cooking courses in people’s homes.

After ready-to-cook cuts of chicken started appearing in supermarkets in the late 1980s and early 90s, the couple started working on an equivalent for lamb, a meat Guy was passionate about.

They developed and packaged lamb cuts that could be cooked in under 20 minutes, which would hit the shelves of Woolworths and provide a lamb alternative to the traditional Kiwi roast.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Hester Guy’s lamb shank. The chef had a passion for lamb.

This led to Guy becoming a television personality with the show Hester Guy Cooks. She later designed a range of chilled meals, believed to be the first frozen gourmet meals sold in New Zealand.

Bekah Duncan and Hilary Bell, now at Not Now James Catering, remember making those meals. They worked for Guy for three years and 15 years respectively.

“I learnt everything from her,” Duncan said, “I wouldn’t be where I am now without her.”

She said Guy was eccentric, flamboyant, outgoing, and incredibly talented at her craft.

“She called a spade a spade.”

Murray Wilson/ FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff Guy opened the deli Create Eatery on Princess St in 2013.

Duncan remembered Guy would always cook the meat herself, and was brilliant at it.

“It didn’t matter if she was cooking it for three people, or 300, or a thousand, the quality was the same.”

Guy operated HG Catering and a deli, Create Eatery, on Princess St in Palmerston North for several years, but when Antone died suddenly in 2015 she reassessed her prioritises.

Seeking more time with family in Hawke’s Bay, she sold the business in 2017 to Lee Davis.

Davis, who ran HG Catering for two years, said Guy was a food icon who was incredibility passionate about cuisine.

“If there was ever a function of notability locally it was Hester who was called on to cater it. Her food standards and delivery were exceptional.”

A celebration of Hester Guy’s life is to be held at Birdwoods Gallery in Havelock North.