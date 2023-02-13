Five tasty, cost-effective lunchbox ideas from around the world

Perzen Patel is the chief eating officer at Dolly Mumma. She has lived in Mumbai and Auckland for equal parts of her life and is the mother of two young boys.

School has finally started. And while most parents have been counting down the days to school, few are as excited about packing school lunchboxes again.

Packing a school lunchbox that’s tasty, interesting, healthy, and cheap can be a fine balance, but it gets easier if you start thinking beyond sandwiches.

Check out these ideas from around the world for easy and inexpensive lunchboxes. Each of them is unique without being unfamiliar, and coming in at $6.50 per meal, they’re a cost-effective way of mixing it up at lunchtime.

Supplied Perzen Patel is the CEO – chief eating officer – of curry paste company Dolly Mumma.

Alphabet or stuffed roti

Buttered roti cut into shapes is a fun addition to a little kid's lunchbox.

Roti, a traditional Indian flatbread, is a staple in most Indian lunchboxes. While normally made with wheat flour, they can also be made with gluten-free flour and both options are nutritious.

To make the dough, mix together 1 cup of wheat flour with a ½ cup of hot water, salt, a knob of melted butter and 2-3 Tbsp of oil. Knead the dough well and allow it to rest before making small balls and using a tortilla press or rolling pin to make your roti.

To save time, make the dough on the weekend and store in an airtight container in the fridge. During the week, roll out the rotis you need and toast them well on a frying pan before slathering them with some butter. For younger kids, use a cookie cutter to make alphabet roti and for older kids, stuff them like you would a wrap with grated carrots, potatoes or cheese.

What’s in the box: Rotis cut into alphabets, cherry tomatoes, cheese sticks, apples, cashews

Chicken dumplings (Jiaǒ zi)

Making dumplings is a fun family activity.

Dumplings are a great way to sneak in some veggies while still being an enjoyable meal. You can buy the dumpling wrappers from an Asian supermarket and stuff them as a fun activity on the weekend.

Favourite fillings include sauteed pork mince and cabbage or chicken mince, mushroom and chive. (If you don’t want to fill up your weekend with meal prep, simply buy some frozen dumplings instead.)

To cook the dumplings, add some oil and a tiny amount of soy sauce to a pan and fry until golden brown.

What’s in the box: Dumplings, steamed rice, edamame, carrot and cucumber sticks

Rolled omelette (Gyeranmari)

A vege-stuffed omelette is a very healthy lunch.

Korean egg omelette is great for school lunches because it is packed with protein while being an easy finger-food meal that kids can have on the go. You can use frozen vegetables to make the omelette, or skip them altogether and add seaweed to mix things up. The best part? It tastes delicious even when cold.

A Korean omelette is made slightly differently, as you want to roll it up. Start by sautéing a ¼ cup of frozen vegetables in a pan with some oil. A mix of finely chopped carrots, peas and corn works best. Then, whisk two eggs together in a bowl. When the vegetables are soft, add half the egg to the pan. Allow the egg to cook for a few minutes and gently roll it to one side. Add the other half of the egg, allow to cook. Then, starting from the thick side, start rolling the omelette again. Cool and cut into pieces.

What’s in the box: Vegetable omelette, sliced sausage, cucumber and apple

Rice and bean burrito

Make burritos in advance and freeze them for easy weekday morning prep.

Like your regular wrap, but more filling and nutritious. You can make your own bean mixture by cooking onions and garlic with a can of drained pinto beans, some cumin, cilantro and lemon juice. Or, cheat and buy a can of refried beans if that’s easier.

Mix the bean mixture with steamed rice and vegetables like thinly sliced capsicum or baby spinach. Spoon 1-2 Tbsp of the bean mixture onto a plain wrap and top with grated cheese. You can fill the burritos on the weekend, chop them in half and freeze them for busy mornings. Then, all you need to do is quickly microwave it in the morning, toast it and you’re ready to go.

What’s in the box: Rice and bean burrito, guacamole, cashews, steamed corn, apple

Fried rice

If your chid has access to a microwave at lunchtime, they'll love a fried rice.

Fried rice is a great way of using up cold rice from the fridge and comes together in minutes. You can keep it simple and make a plain egg fried rice or add vegetables to dial up the nutrition.

To make your fried rice, start by adding some rice bran or sesame oil in a wok or frying pan. If you’re adding vegetables, saute them in first. You can use the same frozen vegetable mixture of corn, peas and carrots or you can add whatever is in the fridge like finely chopped capsicum or mushrooms too. When the vegetables are cooked, move them to one side and crack in an egg. Allow it to cook slightly before using your spatula to break it up into tiny pieces. Add in cold cooked rice, salt and soy sauce. Mix everything together. For older children, sprinkle some toasted sesame seeds on top.

This option works better for older kids as it does require reheating during lunchtime.

What’s in the box: Egg & vegetable fried rice, cucumber, sliced sausages and cashews

Your complete shopping list for cooking two lunchboxes per day

Eggs x 6 – $4.70

Frozen mixed vegetables - peas, corn, carrots – $2.49

Edamame beans (shelled) – $3.69

Whole Carrots/Carrot Batons – $3.35

Cashews (150gm) – $3.89

Soy sauce – $3.99

Jasmine Rice 1kg – $3.10

Avocado x 1 – $2.00

Refried beans – $4.29

Cocktail sausages (500gm) – $5

Red Capsicum x 1 – $1.50

Cucumber x 1 – $3

Wraps x 6 – $3

Frozen dumplings – $5

Apple x 2 – $2

Wheat flour x 1kg – $2

Cheese 500gm – $7

Cherry tomatoes – $5

Total Cost: $65, or $32.50 per lunchbox = $6.50/lunch

P.S. You’ll have plenty left over to make a second week of lunches, too!

(Pantry staples not counted: Oil, pepper, salt and lemon juice)