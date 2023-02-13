McDonald's to remove McCrispy sign next to Cornwall crematorium after public outcry

M﻿cDonald's has agreed to remove an unfortunately-placed bus sign after public outcry from locals.

The advertisement was for the McCrispy burger, placed in a prime location at a bus stop on the side of the road in Cornwall, UK, but what the company didn't know was that the sign right next to it pointed to Penmount Crematorium across the road, in an unfortunate yet humorous coincidence.

CornwallLive, who were the first to report on the circumstance, asked locals about whether they think the sign should stay or go.

"Fell off the chair laughing," one commenter who saw the picture online said. "I'm lovin' it," wrote another, a reference to the McDonald's slogan.

READ MORE:

* AirAsia apologises for 'inappropriate' advertisement on Australian buses

* Bad Moms movie poster outside school provokes Auckland parents

* 'Ride me all day' slogan gets bus company in trouble



"I only recently lost 2 loved ones & to be honest if I'd seen that sign near the crematorium I would have smiled. I don't find it offensive at all," said another.

"My parents are in this crematorium. My old man had a brilliant sense of humour, so I'm sure he would have chuckled at this!" another added.

Lee Trewhela/CornwallLive The unfortunate location of the McDonald's sign in Cornwall.

Reporters also interviewed locals, one of whom said﻿﻿, "I think how funny it is will probably depend on how long ago you followed the crematorium sign wearing a black tie."

One woman, who's mother-in-law was cremated at the crematorium, said, "Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless and I'm sure some grieving family members won't like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one."

Cornwall Council, who run both the crematorium and the bus shelter, has said they were unable to comment on the matter.

McDonald's, on the other hand, is taking the local's concerns seriously, telling the publication, "We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop. However, in light of the concerns raised by CornwallLive, we have asked for our advertisement to be removed."﻿

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.