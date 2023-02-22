The six basic skills every student should know before they go flatting

Cooking for yourself can be a stressful aspect of moving out of home, but a few basic skills will take you a long way.

With a new university year kicking off, thousands of young Kiwis will be heading off into their own flats, and while the joys of leaving the nest may be plenty, some may find their cooking skills aren’t quite up to scratch.

Like many across the country, AUT nursing student Phoebe Sirett is moving out of home for the first time this year, and despite her excitement for independence, she has a lot of nerves around cooking, calling it a “stress fest because of [her] lack of experience”.

The 18-year-old has never been asked to cook at home, her cooking skills extending only to the ability of cooking a plate of bacon and eggs – “anything else,” she says, “would be a challenge.”

Sirett isn’t the only young Kiwi feeling this way – according to a Nestle School for life survey , many students struggle with cooking, with 52% of young people finding it challenging “to know if meat is properly cooked”.

To tackle these statistics, Tanya Griffin, a primary school teacher and teaching leadership coach who runs a school holiday cooking programme at The Garden School in Auckland’s Manurewa, is here to help studentsboost their confidence in the kitchen before they become first-time flatters.

She came up with six key cooking skills that provide a good foundation for students learning to cook, with a combination of practical elements and simple meal ideas to bring to the table.

General kitchen hygiene

Having a grasp on the basics of proper food hygiene is one of our most important kitchen skills, protecting us from risk of food poisoning.

Griffin recommends "using a different board for chicken and washing your hands after handling," which can prevent contamination.

Griffin recommends “using a different board for chicken and washing your hands after handling,” which can prevent contamination.

Another important tip is to keep your kitchen space safe with consistent cleaning and, when reheating leftovers, to make sure your food is properly cooked through to avoid illness.

Knife skills

According to Griffin, using “basic knife skills to prep vegetables”, is a great ability to have in the kitchen.

Most will be accustomed to chopping their vegetables – creating cuts in different shapes and sizes – however, dicing your produce by cutting it into small cubes can also come in handy.

Supplied Cooking teacher Tanya Griffin.

Smaller portions take less time to cook, so dicing veges that take longer to prepare, such as carrots, can help your meal come out evenly cooked.

Cooking eggs

Cooking eggs, in all ways, is something students should take the time to learn, with Griffin saying many kids “don't know how to crack or separate an egg”.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Poached, boiled, or scrambled, eggs can be enjoyed in a number of ways.

Poaching eggs require cracking your egg into a pot of boiled water with a dash of white wine vinegar, and letting cook for a few minutes depending on how runny you want your yolk.

As for scrambling, break two eggs into a bowl with milk, spices, and veges such as mushrooms and spinach, and gently whisk before transferring to a pan.

Gently sweep around the eggs around the pan until evenly fluffy, then so one last sweep of the paddle to bring it together, then remove from the heat, as the eggs will continue to cook in the heat of the pan.

Making bolognese, and a roux

While cooking the spaghetti itself is straightforward, Griffin also recommends learning to make a bolognese sauce and roux, a skill that can help in creating multiple dishes.

“With this knowledge, they can make dishes like mac and cheese, lasagne and cannelloni – always crowd pleasers,” Griffin says.

Nerfee Mirandilla/Unsplash Generic spaghetti bolognese

To make a roux, you’ll need three parts flour to two parts butter – melt the butter in a pot or pan while gradually adding in your flour, and cook on medium heat until fluffy. Then use this as the thickening base for cheese or other sauces.

Flatties could try a recipe like this one.

And here’s a very simple and cheap bolognese recipe that makes 12 portions.

Making risotto

Needing a quick, easy, and cheap meal for dinner time? Griffin recommends risotto, with rice being “a cheap option and easy to cook when feeding a group”.

Lucas Lobak Neves/Unsplash Risotto is a cheap and easy cooking option for students.

To make a basic risotto, you will need to simmer stock and keep heated before heating rice with oil and butter in a separate large pan, and then adding your stock to the rice.

Making dough

Another versatile cooking trick is learning how to make a dough, which can be used in creating pizza, scones and specialty breads.

A basic recipe for pizza dough calls for water, yeast, and sugar to be combined in a bowl for five minutes until foamy, while adding flour and salt in a different bowl.

Nadya Spetnitskaya/Unsplash Learning how to make dough from scratch can provide a multitude of cooking opportunities.

Make a well in the dry mixture, add in your yeast mixture and olive oil, and you’ve nailed the art of the dough.

Upon mastering these six skills, students will find their cooking ability improved, and their notorious student diets expanded.