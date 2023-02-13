What to cook when you can't get to a supermarket

Tinned vegetables are much cheaper and as healthy as fresh, but let's not compare apples to oranges.

With road closures and both stay-home and evacuation orders in effect, many of us are going to be without easy access to supermarkets for the next few days at least.

That can be alarming if you are in the habit of popping out for a few things most days, or are at the end of your shopping cycle, but you might be surprised with what you can do with food you likely already have tucked away in your pantry, fridge or freezer.

Read on for some of Stuff’s favourite recipes that require little more than standard kitchen staples. Don’t worry if you don’t have all the garnishes, or if you have other veg around than the ones in the recipes; the tins of beans and trays of mince are the stars of this show.

READ MORE:

* Dinner Sorted: Five of the easiest meals you can make

* Dinner Sorted: Five easy, adaptable, low-fuss dinners for stressful times

* Weekend Baking Sorted: No eggs? No problem, for these lunchbox favourites



Corn & black bean fritters with green salsa & feta

AARON MCLEAN Corn & black bean fritters with green salsa & feta.

Get the recipe here

Even if you don’t have the makings of the salsa, or the feta, these fritters will brighten up a dull evening.

Chickpea tikka masala

GORAN KOSANOVIC Chickpea Tikka Masala.

Get the recipe here

This vegan take on the British-Indian staple of chicken tikka masala uses coconut milk instead of cream.

Dan Dan noodles with beef

AARON MCLEAN Flavour and aroma abound in this quick and easy noodle dish.

Get the recipe here

Versatile mince is found in just about every freezer.

Moroccan chickpea bowls with courgette bulgur and lavosh

My Food Bag Moroccan chickpea bowls with courgette bulgur and lavosh.

Get the recipe here

Hearty, flavoursome and oh so simple.

Fettuccine with olives, anchovies, artichokes & zucchini

AARON MCLEAN Fettuccine with olives, anchovies, artichokes & zucchini.

Get the recipe here

This is a nutritious, flavourful and most importantly a simple dish.

Simple beef rendang

SUPPLIED Beef rendang.

Get the recipe here

The list of ingredients for this delicious Indonesian-inspired dry curry is rather long, but the method is very simple.

Kiwi vege burger

My Food Bag Kiwi vege burger.

Get the recipe here

A tasty and simple vegetarian burger, made with store cupboard ingredients.

Creamy tomato chicken

kathrine Lynch Creamy tomato chicken.

Get the recipe here

Freeze half this big batch, or eat it for lunch - it’s sure to become a family favourite.

Mexican chilli bean soup with tortilla chips

Philippa Temple Mexican chilli bean soup with tortilla chips.

Get the recipe here

This crowd-pleasing vegan soup comes together in just 20 minutes.