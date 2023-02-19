This food technology graduate is reshaping the way we eat, starting with cauliflower ice cream

When Stuff asked around for names of people making strides in their fields – people to watch in 2023 – we were inundated with nominees. Over the next few weeks we’re profiling them and their mahi. They’re entrepreneurs, and philanthropists, writers, directors and top sportspeople. They’re brilliant thinkers and they love their work.

Food technologist Milli Kumar​ wants to make us eat more consciously and she is starting with her first sustainable plant-based creation - a cauliflower-based ice cream.

The 24-year-old food technology graduate wants to revolutionise what we eat.

Based in Wellington, she is vegetarian for health reasons, and more recently out of concern for animals and the environment.

She grew up in a foodie family - her father is a chef who emigrated from India 30 years ago and cooked in Indian restaurants around Wellington.

Late last year, Kumar won the momentum student entrepreneur award for her cauliflower ice cream at the KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards​. The award recognises a highly motivated university student who looks beyond the science and sees how their idea can change the world.

She says: “I think there is a real opportunity to showcase globally that New Zealand can provide sustainable, delicious and innovative food products that are truly representative of our clean green image.’’

In 2021, she joined forces with Jenni Matheson​, who had been experimenting in her home kitchen to make a vegan ice cream for a decade. She needed a food technologist and that was where Kumar came along, when they met at a start-up event.

It took many attempts to get the creaminess right, but Kumar is excited and proud that cauliflower is the hero ingredient. The technical process they use ensures it doesn’t taste like cauliflower.

Through their business, EatKinda​, the ice cream is their first product and is available in chocolate, strawberry and mint so far. Available through Hell Pizza, they hope it will be in supermarkets by the end of the year.

Kumary says EatKinda ice cream is made out of cauliflower which wouldn’t normally be sold in supermarkets, so it is a way of using food waste.

“Our mission at Kinda is to mainstream conscious eating. We are doing this by creating delicious alternatives with kindness in mind – starting with ice cream. Every decision we make we think of what’s best for people, the planet, and animals. We’re trying to be the change we want to see in the world.”

They have conducted blind taste testings with premium dairy brands, and consumers have not been able to tell the difference. “They’ve ranked our product on par if not better,” says Kumar.

“More and more people are interested in sustainable food options and they’re trying to reduce their dairy and meat intake. This is a fun way to do it.’’

