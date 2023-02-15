Yet another new Whittaker's block announced early

Once again, a supermarket appears to have leaked a new Whittaker’s block ahead of its official launch.

Pak ‘n Save on Wairau Rd in Glenfield, Auckland, advertised a new limited edition Blondie and Biscuit block on Wednesday afternoon, five days before it seems it was supposed to be released.

“It will be love at first bite and a perfect match for you,” the post read along with promotional images of the block.

The post was up for several hours before being deleted.

In an email sent Wednesday afternoon and seen by Stuff, a wholesaler appears to confirm the post had been removed and asks retailers not to advertise Blondie and Biscuit on Facebook.

“Just a reminder that it launches on Monday,” the email reads.

The block was also on sale at online confectionary retailer Red Dot on Wednesday afternoon.

This marks the third time in just eight months a Whittaker’s product launch has been spoiled.

In September, the Hazella block appeared on Countdown’s online shopping site a day early, forcing Whittaker’s to announce the block ahead of schedule when contacted by Stuff.

Three months earlier, Whittaker’s Oat Milk block was advertised on Google three weeks before its official launch.

The Blondie and Biscuit Block packaging as seen in the Facebook post describes it as “24% cocoa caramelised white chocolate with cocoa biscuits”.

It seems to be based on the Blondie block, which was released last year.

Whittaker’s has been approached for comment.