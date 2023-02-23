Cost of Living: Tasty, healthy snacks for half of what you'll pay in the supermarket

When it comes to the weekly shop, it is easy to overspend on snack food, whether for yourself or the kids, but with a little time spent in the kitchen, homemade household snacks can be a cost-effective alternative to the store-bought equivalents.

Kathrine Lynch, founder of meal planning company The Daily Menu says blocking out a bit of time in the kitchen can be both educational and fun for the kids, and can drastically cut the costs of snack foods, and she has provided the recipes and cost breakdowns to prove it.

Lynch says, making snacks with the kids can not only save massively on food costs, but it’s a great way to educate your kids on healthy eating and exactly what goes into our food, and when it comes to snacking, it is a cost that often gets forgotten.

“I think a lot of the time people do spend a lot of money [on snacks]”, she says.

While many people have main meals covered, the snack prices, especially those specifically marketed to children can be significantly more expensive.

“A lot of people unless you price it all out, don’t realise how much you’re spending.”

And a lot of the time, snacks made at home can be a healthier alternative, as well. Even when products are marketed as healthy.

“I’ll say to people, quite often ignore what’s on the front of the packet. If you want to know what’s in the food you really have to read the ingredients list and the nutrition label,” she says.

“A lot of the time ... there’s lots of sugar added to make them sweet.”

As for any tips Lynch has to make snack preparation easier? She suggests making lists of what the family enjoys and keep an eye out for specials.

And don’t overwhelm yourself by making everything at once – stick to one snack option a week and look at adding variety every week or two.

Lynch shopped at Pak ‘n Save Mill Street in Hamilton and found the supermarket equivalent costs for her recipes.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Apricot oat bliss balls.

Apricot Oat Bliss Balls

With three simple ingredients, this recipe makes 14 balls and cost $0.14 per ball. Pak ‘n Save online sells 16 Tom & Luke Snackaballs for $0.39 per ball.

Find the recipe here.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied The salsa recipe uses tinned tomatoes as a base and creates 1kg of the dip.

Salsa

Tinned tomatoes are the base for this homemade salsa, which produces 1kg for $6.00. Pams Medium Salsa Dip from Pak ‘n Save online costs $3.19 for 300g.

Get the recipe here.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied The pita bread chips recipe uses only one ingredient.

Pita Bread Chips

Using only one packet of garlic pita bread, this homemade snack is easy to make and produces 312g of chips. A bag of 150g Danny’s pita chips at the Countdown online is $6.50.

Find the recipe here.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Homemade guacamole is perfect when avocados are in season.

Guacamole

Perfect for when avocados are in abundance and can be sourced cheaply (mashed or whole avocados can also be frozen and defrosted at a later date), this recipe makes 500g of the popular dip for $9.92 at current supermarket prices. Pams Holy Moly guacamole dip is $3.19 for 300g.

Make your own guacamole here.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Rosemary Seed Crackers are a healthy and cheaper alternative to store-bought crackers.

Rosemary Seed Crackers

Using only seeds and spices, this recipe makes 220g for $3.24. Huntley and Palmers Sprouted Oat Sunflower Seeds and Rosemary Crackers cost $4.99 for 180g.

Make your own crackers here.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Weetbix bliss balls use four ingredients and a bit of boiling water.

Weet-bix Bliss Balls

Using just four ingredients and some boiling water, this recipe makes 14 balls for $0.19 per ball. Tom & Luke Snackaballs (16 balls) costs $0.39 per ball through Pak ‘n Save online.

Find the recipe here.

Do you have a tasty, healthy snack recipe? Share it in the comments below!