Wahlburgers finally announces NZ opening date

New Zealand’s first Wahlburgers – the chain-burger joint owned by Mark Wahlberg and his brothers, Donnie and Paul – will finally open after months of delays.

The restaurant, located on Auckland’s Princes Wharf, will open its doors on March 1.

Kiwis were first promised a taste of Wahlburgers in May 2022, when United Cinemas New Zealand chief Sam Mustaca announced the restaurant would be opening a location in late 2022.

However, due to issues with shipping, Wahlburger’s original plans to open between September and November 2022 were pushed out.

“With shipments out of the US and procurements, we can’t give an exact date, but we’re doing our best,” Muscata said at the time.

“It might be end of November, it might be first week of December – somewhere later than what we hoped for.”

smh A burger from Wahlburgers in Sydney.

In February, Wahlburgers Auckland manager Cymone Marriner told Stuff a February opening date was on the cards.

Another NZ Wahlburgers is expected to open in Queenstown between April-May 2023 in the tourist town’s Upper Village.

A Tauranga location is also on the cards for 2023.