Should you wash your rice before cooking? Chefs explain the benefits

It’s the crux of many of our favourite dishes, from butter chicken to sushi – but there’s one crucial step you might be missing when cooking rice: washing.

Washing rice prior to cooking is a common practice in Asia, where most varieties of the grain are native, however most European and other Western countries haven’t widely adopted the method.

Washing allows dirt to be rinsed away from your rice, says chef Jason Kim, owner of Korean restaurant Gochu.

“[Washing] gets rid of the dirt on the rice – the rice itself has a skin on the outside, and when the grain is processed in machine you’re exposing it to a lot of dirt,” Kim says.

Japanese chef Sachie Nomura, owner of cooking school Sachie’s Kitchen, says washing your rice is essential, and so is having the right method to do it.

“A lot of people confuse rinsing and washing with their rice - rinsing would be putting your rice into a colander or sieve and just running it under cold water, but that doesn’t do the job properly,” Nomura says.

“When it comes to cooking rice, you do need to wash it, meaning you run it underwater, drain it, and put it back in a pot of water and give it a massage it to wash it properly, which you’ll need to do a couple of times.

“The importance of that is that it removes impurities, like the rice's husk – you don’t consume that if you wash it properly.”

And while washing rice is ideal to ensure you don’t consume any impurities, bugs or dirt, Washington Post’s Aaron Hutcherson wrote that rinsing rice well can also affect the taste and texture of the cooked product.

The friction of grains rubbing together in transit can result in extra starch, which is what causes rice to clump together once cooked. By washing or rinsing rice, the grains will be separated and fluffier once cooked. It may also have the added benefit of removing a “gummy” texture that unwashed rice can have.

Nomura says her washing technique should be used on all varieties of rice, with different water ratios depending on the length of the grain, apart from arborio, an Italian short-grain rice used to create risotto, which is left unwashed as the starch on the grain keeps the dish creamy and sticky.

“Short and medium grain is used for a lot of Japanese and Korean cooking, but with South-East Asian cuisine you tend to use jasmine rice, and in Indian cuisine you use basmati rice, so you want to use the right grain based on your cuisine,” Nomura says.

“The water ratio depends on the length of the grain: for short and medium grain, you do a 1:1 ratio, and when you’re cooking basmati you go for a 1:2 ratio.”

When finished, don’t be too hasty in throwing out your leftover rice water – Kim says the leftover water is often used in soups and stews in Korean culture as a way of providing extra flavour and thickening dishes.

“The first water is tipped away, and the second is kept for stock, because all the starch from the rice is a great source of nutrition, and can make great soups and stocks,” Kim says.