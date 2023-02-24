Yeah, Nah: Does coriander belong in the trash?

A plant by any other name does not smell so sweet, at least according to the coriander haters among us. Few foods are as globally divisive as coriander (or cilantro, or the devil’s herb depending who you ask).

Good news for the passionate haters out there. Today is your time to stand tall and shine – Friday, February 24 is International I Hate Coriander Day.

While coriander supporters may not think twice about covering every meal in the delicious herb, if you are the type of person who is willing to die on the cilantro tastes like soap hill, you are not alone.

In fact, the Facebook group I Hate Coriander has more than 280,000 members.

So, New Zealand, let us know what you think. Should coriander be destined for the bin forever, or should every meal be liberally dowsed in the delicious herb from the Gods?