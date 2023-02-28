Inside Wahlburgers: An exclusive first look inside the celebrity burger chain

Stuff got a sneak peak at NZ's first Wahlburgers in Auckland's viaduct before their opening day.

Ready for your first taste of Wahlburgers, New Zealand? After months of set-backs, the A-Lister-owned burger joint will finally open its doors to Auckland’s public on Wednesday.

Co-owned by singer-turned-actor Mark Wahlberg alongside brothers Donnie (of series Blue Bloods) and celebrity chef Paul, a NZ Wahlburgers location was first promised in early 2022, before shipping delays forced the restaurant to reschedule the opening date twice.

Situated on a prime spot on Auckland’s Princes Wharf, previously home to beloved restaurant Euro, the location is a stone's throw away from Auckland CBD hotspots Britomart and Wynyard Quarter.

READ MORE:

* Wahlburgers finally announces NZ opening date

* What is going on with Mark Wahlberg's New Zealand burger joint, Wahlburgers?

* Mark Wahlberg's NZ burger joint opening delayed by shipping issues, celebrity brothers will still make a visit



Closing hours are currently unclear, but if Wahlburgers decides to stay open late enough on Friday and Saturday nights, the spot has potential to be a late-night hub for the Viaduct’s hearty partiers pouring out of the neighbouring bars and clubs.

Inside, patrons are greeted with a spacious restaurant clearly designed more for a comfortable onsite dining experience than quick takeaways, and Sam Mustaca, CEO United Cinemas Australia and New Zealand, which has brought the chain to Aotearoa, said he hopes the restaurant can “become a space for Kiwis to bring their loved ones.”

Abigail Dougherty A section of the dining area at Auckland’s Wahlburgers.

“Wahlburgers is a great family-friendly restaurant, as well as a place to eat with friends,” Mustaca said.

Customers have the choice between QR-code ordering or table service for their dining experience, and wait staff could be seen studying menus ahead of the opening.

Mustaca said the outdoor dining area on the edge of the waterfront is bursting with potential for late summer-evenings spent sipping fresh drinks and eating with friends, however one special table inside is likely to be most diners’ seat of choice.

On Alma’s table, named after the Wahlberg’s beloved late mother, photos of the Wahlberg family from childhood to now are sealed under a glass table-top, with seating available to 11 people – a spot for every member of the Wahlberg family.

Abigail Dougherty The bar area of Wahlburgers.

Television screens situated across the walls of the restaurant play old reruns of the Wahlberg family’s 2014 reality series Wahlburgers, which follows the expansion of the burger business.

The restaurant can seat 123 patrons, with approximately 32 workers across bar, kitchen, and wait staff already employed.

As well as having a spacious dining area, the kitchen also appears to provide plenty of space for workers. The restaurant’s chef made full use of the site’s large kitchen for service test-runs.

Around the corner from the dining area is the bar, with full bottles already lining the walls and decor across the ceiling listing the Mark and Donnie’s acting credits in huge, bold font.

Abigail Dougherty Outside Wahlburgers Auckland.

Drinks range from coffees and teas to draught beers and sparkling cocktails – even adult milkshakes made with alcohol and liqueurs are available to order.

As for the menu, Kiwis can enjoy a range of salads and burgers – including a plant-based option made with Impossible Burger patties, and Australian-inspired options Aussie Chicken Schnitty and Your Aussie Burger – but no Kiwi burgers.

Starters are also available, with some options being bruschetta, crispy calamari, and fried pickles. Sides include fries, a small salad, or loaded fries, which can be paired with a number of sauce options (including a vegemite aioli sauce).

Abigail Dougherty A Wahlburgers chef prepares food.

Wahlburgers Auckland will open to the public on March 1 at 11am.

The restaurant is open 11am from Monday to Thursday for lunch and dinner service, and from 8am Friday-Sunday to include breakfast service.

Another NZ Wahlburgers is expected to open in Queenstown between April-May 2023 in the tourist town’s Upper Village.

A Tauranga location is also on the cards for 2023.