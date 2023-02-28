Midweek Meals Sorted: Three ways to roast a chicken

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is now available to stream on Netflix. (Video first published June 2, 2021)

Call me basic, but as much as I love a leg of lamb or a beef fillet, my roast of choice is a humble chook. Done right – which for me means starting with a free-range chicken, if you can find and afford it – a roast chicken is succulent, delicious and, depending on the size of the crowd you’re feeding, might do you several meals.

You can easily make a chicken delicious by doing little more than greasing and seasoning the skin before roasting, but there’s a lot more you can do.

Read on for three ways to jazz up a roast chicken, whether you’re feeding just your household or a whole crowd.

Olivia Gattetly/Supplied Roast chicken with Sicilian olives, oregano and white wine.

Roast chicken with Sicilian olives, oregano and white wine

Get the recipe here

Tender, juicy and full of flavour.

Manja Wachsmuth/Supplied Roast Chicken with Asian slaw.

Roast chicken with Asian slaw

Get the recipe here

Light, bright and perfect for autumn.

Manja Wachsmuth/Supplied Porcini, pork and fennel stuffed chickens

Porcini, pork and fennel stuffed chickens

Get the recipe here

A surprisingly simple recipe that will feed a crowd.