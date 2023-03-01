Live: Q&A with budget food blogger Kathrine Lynch

How to make 14 dinners from frozen and packaged ingredients.

In the midst of a cost of living crisis and with the summer’s catastrophic weather putting even more pressure on food prices it is increasingly difficult for many of us to put healthy, tasty meals on the table without blowing the budget.

But as founder of meal planning company The Daily Menu, showing Kiwis how to do just that is Kathrine Lynch’s bread and butter.

She was live on Stuff answering questions about how to shop and cook and smarter, whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner or in between.