Yeah, Nah: Is steak and cheese the GOAT of pies?

They come in all sorts of flavours, but does one pie – the mighty, classic steak and cheese - rule them all?

New Zealand's reigning supreme pie of the year is a steak and cheese served up in Auckland’s North Shore, but we’re not necessarily talking about quality here. We’re talking about your safest-choice, go-to hangover pie, your reliable petrol station pie, your standard order at the local bakery.

Help us settle a Kiwi-as debate: Is steak and cheese the GOAT (greatest of all time)?

Vote in our Yeah, Nah poll above.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF After 20 years and millions of pies, the owners of the World Famous Sheffield Pies are ready to sell their business.