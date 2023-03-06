Yeah, Nah: Is steak and cheese the GOAT of pies?

09:35, Mar 06 2023

They come in all sorts of flavours, but does one pie – the mighty, classic steak and cheese - rule them all?

New Zealand's reigning supreme pie of the year is a steak and cheese served up in Auckland’s North Shore, but we’re not necessarily talking about quality here. We’re talking about your safest-choice, go-to hangover pie, your reliable petrol station pie, your standard order at the local bakery.

Help us settle a Kiwi-as debate: Is steak and cheese the GOAT (greatest of all time)?

Vote in our Yeah, Nah poll above.

READ MORE:
* Travel bites: The tiny town serving up half-kilo pies
* Dinner Sorted: Five simple lunches - that make delicious dinners
* After 20 years of waking up at 3am, owners of Canterbury pie empire put business up for sale
* Vegan Pie Awards: Is this the death knell for the Kiwi mince and cheese pie?

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF
After 20 years and millions of pies, the owners of the World Famous Sheffield Pies are ready to sell their business.
Is steak and cheese the best flavour of pie there is?
Stuff
Is steak and cheese the best flavour of pie there is?
 