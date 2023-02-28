Professional UFC fighter Joshua James Emett meets with chef Joshua James Emett at Onslow

American UFC MMA star Joshua James Emett has met with his New Zealand namesake Joshua James Emett at the Kiwi chef’s restaurant, Onslow.

The pair had been mistakenly tagged on social media many times over the years, so they started to “follow each other’s careers from a distance”.

Chef Josh Emett shared a picture of the pair meeting for the first time outside his inner-city fine dining establishment on Tuesday.

“What a great guy: humble, polite, the ultimate professional and genuine foodie,” the Kiwi food personality wrote.

“Now I need to plan to meet with The Emmett’s in Sacramento some time when Josh in not in a pre-fight training camp under a strict nutrition plan!!”

There is no word on whether chef Emett would attend fighter Emett’s next UFC fight.