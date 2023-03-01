What's it really like at Mark Wahlberg's burger joint, Wahlburgers?

Wahlburgers has opened its first New Zealand restaurant, in Auckland. We put the food to the test.

It’s been a long time coming, but Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg burger venture, Wahlburgers, has finally opened in Auckland, serving its first customers on Wednesday.

The joint is co-owned by Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie, also an actor, and Paul, a celebrity chef.

It can be found on Auckland’s Princes Wharf, where the ghost of Euro used to be, and has the potential to become a late-night haunt of clubgoers looking for a feast.

On Wednesday, Stuff headed down to check out who was champing at the bit to chomp a burger.

A crowd was gathering ahead of the 11am opening, with about 30 people in line to be some of the first in Aotearoa to try Wahlburgers.

The crowd was made up of a combination of burger lovers and Mark Wahlberg lovers, keen to see what the chain has to offer.

Punters told Stuff they are expecting gourmet burgers, up there with the likes of Burgerfuel.

When the velvet rope was finally let down at 11.20am, the crowd had grown to 50, and they slowly filtered in while greeted by excited staff.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff tried the Aotea burger, a twist on a fish and chip shop Kiwi classic.

There’s plenty of seating for the first time Wahlburger testers, with booths, tables and a bar area fit for all sorts of groups.

There are 13 burgers on the menu, ranging from $19-$24, as well as your classic sides, fizzy drinks, boozy milkshakes, cocktails and salads.

If you add a beverage and a side, you’re looking at around $35 for a meal, if you choose a non-alcoholic drink.

Stuff tried the Aotea burger, a local addition to Wahlburgers’ standard menu, which will set you back $23.

It has the fish and chip shop burger staples: a big meat patty, fried egg, beetroot, onion, cheese and homemade sauce – a tangy slightly spicy aioli.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Wahlburgers has finally opened its doors in Auckland.

As a side, we tried out the pickles, deep-fried and coated in crispy batter and served with the same sauce.

Overall, the burger was pretty standard. It was big, had a nice amount of filling, and the meat pattie had a really good flavour to it.

But it didn’t blow my mind, and didn’t justify the $23 price tag.

To compare, a cheeseburger from BurgerFuel is $14, and one of that chain’s most expensive burger, the American Muscle, which comes with two patties, is $17.90 – both menu items are bigger than the Aotea Burger.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Burgers aren’t the only items on sale.

The fried pickles were a welcome difference to your classic fries, but there was more batter than pickle, and as a huge pickle fan, this was disappointing.

You’re paying for the novelty of dining in Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant, which you won’t forget, due to the pictures of him and his brothers scattered throughout the establishment.

However, this novelty will certainly pull in crowds willing to pay the price, and if opening day is anything to go by, they’re going to be busy.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A burger-loving crowd filtered through the doors of Auckland’s Wahlburgers joint for the first time.

Sam Mustaca, CEO United Cinemas Australia and New Zealand, which has brought the chain to Aotearoa, said he hopes the restaurant can “become a space for Kiwis to bring their loved ones”.

“Wahlburgers is a great family-friendly restaurant, as well as a place to eat with friends,” Mustaca said.

And it seems Aucklanders won’t be the only Kiwis able to try the famous burgers, with talk of a Queenstown location on the horizon.