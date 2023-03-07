A beginner's guide to urban foraging

Johanna Knox, whose book The Forager's Treasury has been revised and republished, says the art of foraging has become more popular following lockdown.

Onion weed, wood sorrel, and kawakawa – these plants are just a few of the many natural delights crawling through NZ’s urban areas, ripe for the picking by keen foragers.

Conversations around self-sufficiency and food security are increasing as the cost of living crisis and shortages hitting supermarket shelves continue.

Sure, you could invest in a backyard chicken coop for all your egg needs, but if you take a look around your neighbourhood, you might just find a few treasures at your feet.

When it comes to foraging, Wellingtonian Johanna Knox wrote the book on it – literally.

READ MORE:

* Herbal healing from the bush: get the most out of native kawakawa

* Forage to find flavoursome free food

* Making use of healing plants



Her field guide The Forager’s Treasury: The essential guide to finding and using wild plants in Aotearoa is an extensive exploration of the common plants forageable across NZ, providing expertise on what you can find and all the ways you can use them.

The magic of foraging

Many will be familiar with foraging as a means of finding and collection free foods from your neighbourhood, but Knox says the hobby also acts as an excellent means of connecting to the planet.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Johanna Knox, author of The Forager’s Treasury.

“Foraging is really interesting in two ways: one is connecting with plants and how they grow, and then the other is what you actually do with them,” Knox says.

“It’s endlessly fascinating from both perspectives, and you’ll never learn all there is to learn, so it’s kind of an endless pursuit.”

The basics of foraging

If you’re a first-time forager, Knox recommends starting out in your own backyard or a local park, and avoiding areas where exhaust fumes from cars have impacted plants or where pesticides and herbicides have been sprayed.

“You’ll see the signs [of spraying] because everything will be dead, brown, or starting to wilt,” Knox says.

Mike Benna/Unsplash If you’re new to foraging, try starting out in your local park.

“If you have an area that you go to regularly, then you’ll know what’s going on there.”

Bags and good scissors are your basic essentials for foraging, says Knox, and if you’re travelling a long distance to forage goods, a sturdy pair of shoes won’t hurt either.

Familiarising yourself with the laws of what you can and can’t take is also important in foraging.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff There's plenty to forage for in our community backyard, says author Johanna Knox.

If foraging in a neighbourhood area, trees planted on private property with fruit overhanging onto a public space are still considered property of the owner of the tree.

To keep the spirit of sharing evenly with your other local foragers, try to take only the amount you need from whatever you’re plucking to leave enough for others.

Knowing your local

To gain confidence in identifying the plants you’re picking, Knox says “cross-referencing is key”, and an online image search can go a long way.

“Google images is great because you can pull up a whole load of photos from all different angles, and that can give you a clear idea of what certain things look like,” Knox says.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Flowers can be a helpful indicator in identifying plants.

“Often it's hard to identify things from just one photo or drawing – there’s going to be variations in the way each plant looks.”

During the summer, many plants will begin to blossom, and these flowers can be helpful in identification due to “obvious differences between flowers of different plants”, Knox says.

“Start with one or two plants that are new to you, learn to identify them, and slowly start to expand and expand out from there,” she says.

“Patience and knowing you can’t know everything at once is a great thing.”

Familiarising yourself with toxic plants you’re likely to come across is also important, and a dangerous plant commonly found and mistaken for other plants is hemlock, which Knox says is “probably the worst thing that you might accidentally gather.”

Getty Images Hemlock is a highly-toxic plant often mistaken for wild carrot (also known as Queen Anne’s lace) and parsley.

“It can look a bit like wild carrot and parsley, but as soon as you look closely at the leaves and stems you’ll see a difference,” Knox says.

“If you’re not sure about what you’re picking, you can either leave it alone or take a photo of it and send it to an online foraging forum, and see if someone can identify it for you.”

Checking which plants are in season will also be helpful in your foraging adventures.

Food pantry movement Pātaka Kai have a free interactive map for Kiwis to find foraged treasures in areas across Aotearoa, with users able to choose between seeing markers for fungi, herbs, vegetables/community gardens, fruit and nut trees, kaimoana, and Pātaka Kai’s own free street pantries.

More than just food?

While meal-making may be on the mind for most foragers, some plants have historically been considered to have therapeutic properties.

Kawakawa, found around the North Island in lowland forests, parks, and even some neighbourhoods, is used in traditional Māori medicine (rongoā) to treat eczema and infections.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Kawakawa trees are commonly found in NZ’s North Island.

The leaves can be chewed or brewed into a tea if you’re feeling under the weather. When picking, opt for leaves with lots of holes in it, rather than ones without – the holes are made by caterpillars, who are drawn to the more potent leaves.

If ingesting Kawakawa, be mindful the plant can be toxic if consumed in excess.

Dandelions are also commonly found throughout New Zealand, and the entire plant is edible for humans.

Erik Mclean/Unsplash Humans can eat any part of a dandelion.

Like Kawakawa, the dandelion parts can be chewed or brewed into a tea, and the plant has a long history in Chinese medicine as an anti-inflammatory aid, while the root is believed to have laxative effects.