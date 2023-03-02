Thrift club: I save money by avoiding supermarkets

With food prices climbing and a recession looming, New Zealanders are looking for ways to stretch their wallet further. Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

Name: Lyn Webster

Location: Wellsford, Northland

Thrifty habit: Not buying from the supermarket

Always buying bulk and making her own vinegar and butter contribute to how sharemilker and author Lyn Webster managed to “cut ties with the supermarket altogether” back in 2018.

While some frugal methods, like homemade shampoo, may be a bit extreme for some, she says there are plenty of ways to minimise trips to the supermarket with a bit of time, creativity and effort.

More than a decade ago, Webster - who also gives cost-cutting tips on her Facebook page pigtitsandparsleysauce – slashed her “unlimited” shopping budget for her and her two daughters (then 11 and 16) to $100 a week before giving up on supermarkets almost completely.

A bit of time and effort is key, says Webster, who avoids small packaging where possible. A 25kg bag of baking soda ($43 from farm supply stores) becomes a base for cleaning products. She avoids small bags of flour, coconut oil, rice or spices – meaning less shopping trips and less cost long-term.

READ MORE:

* Eight things you can swap to save money

* Surviving on a year-long $1000 grocery budget

* Lyn Webster needs a new farm to lease



She knows her rural lifestyle allows the space to grow vegetables and fruit, and as a dairy farmer she gets milk from her cows (but she’ll use powdered milk when she stops milking).

Do you have a thrifty habit to share? Email lifeandstyle@stuff.co.nz

Every two years or so she also kills off a farm “beast” to fill the freezer. It costs about $600 (plus the worth of the animal – but it keeps her out of the shops). She also buys chicken and lamb every so often as a treat from the local butcher.

From stores like Bin Inn, pantry staples are bought in bulk and fill containers at home. Sauces and oils come from Asian grocers and fruit and vegetable shops keep her out of the major supermarkets.

Stuff Sharemilker Lyn Webster has saved thousands by avoiding supermarkets, and has tips for New Zealanders wanting to do the same.

The money saved

When on an unlimited budget, Webster would spend $300 a week at the supermarket for her and her two daughters.

The daughters have left home now, and Webster says it’s difficult to put a definitive amount on her own current spending. “It would be way less than $50 a week,” she says (but this does not include the cost of the meat from the farm).

She can go weeks without shopping, but that current spend also includes the odd treats of wine and takeaways.

Supplied Lyn Webster (right) with her daughter Danni.

The tips

While ditching the supermarket completely may not be practical, especially for urban dwellers, there are still plenty of ways you can avoid overspending to start, says Webster.