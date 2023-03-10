Newsable: Put down the wooden spoons and boiling water, Aotearoa

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

There’s a TikTok doing the rounds (surprise, surprise) that’s telling people the best way to clean their wooden spoons is to put ‘em in a pot of boiling water.

Now, I’ll admit, the amount of yucky looking stuff that comes out of the wooden spoons in these videos almost had me running to the kitchen to boil my own.

However, being the good journalist I am, I approached the issue with caution, and spoke to the one person I knew would have the answer – Stuff’s food editor Emily Brookes.

“Soaking something that’s wooden for a long time at a high temperature is, I would say, one of the worst things you could actually do for that wooden thing,” Brookes tells Newsable.

Brookes also thinks the yucky looking stuff coming out of the wooden spoons might actually be the very thing they need.

“I think that in those TikTok videos when they soak them for a long time, and they boil them for a long time, what comes off is much more likely to be all of that nice, protective oil and wax, rather than any cooking residue.”

So, what is the best way to clean your wooden spoons?

“Wash it with soapy water then dry it straight away,” Brookes says.

Simple as.

So, I’m sorry, but sadly this is another TikTok trend to toss in the bin.

