Austerity bites at the Town Hall: What to eat when the council cuts your lunch

Stuff reporter Emma Clark-Dow samples lunches near the Town Hall after Auckland councillors complain about a lack of filled rolls and other "healthy" options.

REVIEW: To some councillors’ shock on Thursday, the free lunch they are usually treated to on a day of meetings had become a victim of budget cuts.

The move was in line with an earlier governing body decision – promoted by Albany’s Wayne Walker, and seconded by Howick ward’s Maurice Williamson – to curb “discretionary spending”.

However, Walker missed the BYO lunch message and, when the uncatered lunchbreak was called, said the nearest offerings “weren’t healthy”.

Andy Baker headed straight across the road to a low-cost Asian food court, while Howick ward’s Maurice Williamson and Sharon Stewart passed through it, after first seeking a cafe.

Upon his return to the meeting, Williamson railed against the nearby food selection to committee chair Richard Hills.

“The problem with this building is it's just so awful. You cross the road to a food court thinking 'wow' and it's just nothing but Chinese food. There is nothing like a roll or a pie or a sandwich you can get,” Williamson said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Howick ward councillor Maurice Williamson agreed with cutting the catered lunch, but was not pleased with the nearby selection.

On the back of this claim, Stuff went to forage for lunch near Auckland Town Hall.

Rolls, pies and sandwiches

For the “roll or a pie or a sandwich” some councillors were looking for, Stuff headed to Global Sandwich to indulge in a classic Kiwi filled roll.

We surveyed the cabinet bursting with bakery delights including slices, muffins, cookies, wraps, pies – and yes, many types of filled rolls.

And what a roll we chose, with a generous filling of chicken, cheese, salad and mayonnaise, on a (albeit slightly dry) Turkish bun.

For $10, it was a hearty lunch that ticked all the food groups, available less than 100m from the Town Hall entrance.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A chicken roll, bought just across the road from the Town Hall, ticked all the food groups.

Cuisine from around the world

Also for $10 was a mixed kebab on rice from Star Kebabs, right next door to Global Sandwich.

Served in less than five minutes, we had a chicken and lamb mix on a bed of rice, complete with two sauces and salad – another balanced option.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Chicken, lamb and salad on a bed of rice – served in under five minutes and all for $10.

We then headed to the aforementioned food court, where there was a Chinese place (which was shut when we visited), but also donburi, curry, dumplings, Vietnamese and Brazilian food.

For our final course, we upped the stakes, and sampled a Brazilian feast from Tropeiro Grill.

For $16, punters have a choice of main – with a chicken, veggie, steak or lamb – and three sides.

Stuff went for the veggie patty, just to mix it up a little, and potato salad, green salad and chips.

A heaping plate of food was presented to us, piping hot and delicious. Definitely the best of our three-stop lunch hop.

Simply by crossing the road, Stuff found so much more than “only Chinese food”.