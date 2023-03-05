Chef Al Brown's nationwide dinner party to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle relief

Chef Al Brown is the mastermind behind Cooking up a Storm, billed as a nationwide dinner party for cyclone relief funds.

Chef Al Brown wants Aotearoa to come to the table.

Brown is the mastermind behind Cooking up a Storm, which is bringing restaurants and cafes nationwide together for a fundraising dinner, in support of those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Brown believes the fundraiser will mirror the mood of the country at the moment, one where we are hungry for conversations, for solutions, and, as ever, for good food.

"It's about trying to emulate what is happening in those regions where a table and kai is bringing strangers together to share stories, empathy, support, and aroha,” he told Stuff.

Brown, with support from the Restaurant Association, has brought venues onboard such as SPQR, Culprit, and Sidart, to serve a two course comfort food menu for a set price of $69, with $46 from every sale going directly to the Mayoral Relief Funds.

The event will be hosted in establishments nationwide on Monday, March 20, and doors will open across the country from 6.30pm with dinner served at 7pm.

Bringing suppliers, winemakers, and chefs together involved ringing up hospitality workers from across the country that even Brown, part of the nation’s culinary vanguard, does not know.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has launched an international fundraising appeal following Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as a special Lotto draw to fund the recovery.

“It’s ambitious. I’m jumping on the phone the whole time with new people; we want to get a Thai restaurant in Fielding on board, as much as the [big] names in the cities.

“We've now got over 50 restaurants already on across the country. If we can seed it, hopefully that leads to more events.”

In times of crisis, the shadow of a tragedy can be the engine of empathy, and Brown thinks sitting round the table together is what Aotearoa needs in this moment.

"It's the apple you eat, it's the wine you drink - we are such a small country, and we are all connected.... There wouldn't be a person in the country who doesn't know someone in these regions."

Al Brown: 'It's about bringing strangers together.'

Cooking up a Storm follows off the back of tough times for the hospitality industry, which is still feeling the sting in the tail of Covid, on top of fresh devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A recent survey by the Restaurant Association showed that 92% of respondents were impacted by the recent weather, with 65% forced to close their doors, and 25% remaining closed.

“No one knows when it's gonna be you next. Hawke’s Bay is the golden child of provinces, suddenly devastated. None of us is immune to what is around the corner next,” said Brown.

“[Cooking up a Storm] is very personal, and a tangible way for people to come together, talk, and keep it in people's minds.”

Mt Eden venue Cazador is one of the restaurants opening its doors on March 20 for the fundraiser.

The fundraiser offers a moment of unity, and Brown is visibly stoked to have the opportunity to do something.

“Hopefully it does help us as a society, that in times of crisis we reach out to people, and we understand that it doesn't matter where you come from, or what you do.”

For that reason, Brown hasn’t planned a degustation menu or a formal event – instead offering a casual setting, which he hopes will spark conversations.

“It not a black-tie function, it’s something that mirrors what we need to be doing - having a korero.”

Sid and Chand Sahrawat, of fine-dining venue The French Cafe, have joined Brown's fundraising efforts.

While Brown has promised “the country’s biggest-ever dinner party”, he knows that the hospitality industry, like the country at large, will continue to grapple with the enormity of the challenges ahead.

“But at the end of the day we’re one people. We come together. That's the idea.”

Diners can book their table by going to cookingupastorm.org.