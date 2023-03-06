Mark Wahlberg can't wait to come and eat a 'Kiwi-style burger' at Wahlburgers

Actor Mark Wahlberg has offered his congratulations to the team at Wahlburgers NZ

Actor Mark Wahlberg has offered a “massive congratulations” to Kiwis following the opening of New Zealand’s first Wahlburgers restaurant.

After shipping issues forced delays to the grand opening in Auckland, the American-style burger joint finally welcomed customers on Wednesday.

“I cannot wait to come and join you for a cold WahlBrewski beer and a Kiwi-style burger with fried egg and a slice of beetroot,” the 51-year-old actor said in a video on Facebook.

“God bless you and your beautiful country - I cannot wait to visit soon.”

The Ted star – who co-owns the restaurant chain with brothers Donnie and Paul - reminisced on his last visit to New Zealand.

“I was shooting The Lovely Bones with Peter Jackson – I had the most remarkable time in one of the most beautiful countries in the world,” Wahlberg said.

Mark Wahlberg "cannot wait" to come back to New Zealand.

Another Wahlburgers is expected to open in Queenstown between April and May this year in the tourist town’s Upper Village. A Tauranga location is also on the cards for 2023.