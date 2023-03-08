'Sushi terror' videos could spell the end of sushi train resturants in Japan

Japanese sushi train restaurants are facing what’s been dubbed “sushi terror” attacks that could prove fatal for the iconic dining experience.

A number of videos shared online depict people licking shared soy sauce bottles and tampering with food rotating on the conveyor belts in kaitenzushi restaurants.

These unhygienic acts, dubbed "#sushitero" or "#sushiterrorism", have gained heavy criticism online and have resulted in sushi restaurants halting their main attraction itself, The Guardian reported.

One of the videos recorded at Choshimaru restaurant in Tokyo showed a customer placing a cigarette butt in a pickled ginger dish. The initial response of the restaurant was to have their staff deliver utensils and condiments to tables.

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images Number of videos shared online, showcased people licking shared soy sauce bottles and tampering with food rotating on the conveyor belts in kaitenzushi restaurants.

However, according to the SoraNews 24 website, they later announced that they will switch off all the conveyor belts of their 63 restaurants from April onwards and staff would handle taking orders and serving.

In the wake of these controversial incidents restaurant Sushiro, considered the leader among Japan’s conveyor belt sushi chains, announced in March that they would deliver their sushi only via through an “express lane” to diners who order food through a touch-screen device.

Some restaurants have turned to technology to resolve the issue. The Kura Sushi chain announced last week that they will soon use AI monitors at tables to detect “unusual” behaviour from customers.

“Our company has been hearing from a large number of customers who tell us they no longer trust or want to go to conveyor belt sushi restaurants,” Hiroyuki Okamoto, Kura Sushi’s head of public relations, told reporters, according to the Mainichi Shimbun.

The changes have prompted many online discussions about the future of the industry, with one social media user summing it up with the question, per the Guardian: “If a revolving sushi restaurant’s sushi doesn’t revolve, isn’t it just a regular sushi restaurant?”.