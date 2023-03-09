Newsable: Skim milk - have we been sold a lie?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Across the ditch, they’re ditching skim milk.

Full fat milk sales now make up 71% of the Australian milk market – a 10% increase over the last decade at the expense of its trim alternative, according to figures from Dairy Australia.

But where did the idea of skinny milk even come from? Was it a diet culture phenomenon that left many thinking their choice of milk was the most important decision they could make when it comes to their waistline?

Registered Nutritionist Claire Turnbull doesn’t quite back my theory.

“I don’t think it’s a lie as such, but in the same way that technology develops, in the same way we learn about all sorts of things over time, we now realise that ‘one size fits all’ conversation needs to be looked at,” she tells Newsable.

Newsable was unable to obtain New Zealand full fat milk purchase data, but Turnbull says attitudes towards it are definitely changing.

“We’re not demonising fat anymore, which is a really good thing. Fat plays an important role in our health and wellbeing,” she says.

There’s also the question of alternative milks – are they better for you if you’re only grabbing them off the shelf because you’re thinking about health rather than saving the planet?

“It depends, because they are not all the same. The alternative milks, I would say, have improved vastly in the last couple of years... [but] there are a lot of them that have much less protein than cows’ milk, so that means you then get hungrier if you’re having that,” Turnball says.

I personally hate the taste of milk and drink black coffee, so none of this applies to me, but if you’ve been terrified of full fat milk, give it a go – it won’t hurt you.

