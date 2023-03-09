Mystery Uber Eats deliveries continue with dog food, condoms and butter chicken

Auckland man Jake Scott receives a big breakfast and some tampons via Uber Eats from a mystery person.

Dog food, condoms and a hot chocolate are the latest items delivered to a man who has been receiving Uber Eats packages from a mystery person.

Jake Scott, 27, has received at least 35 surprise Uber Eats deliveries to both his Auckland home and job since Sunday.

Grocery items were amongst the goods delivered, many of which were delivered as a single item, as well as a hot big breakfast, a 100 watt soft white Philips light bulb, tampons and a single rose with an unsigned note saying “I love you”.

“Not gonna lie, I have been eating some of it. When free food shows up, of course you’re gonna eat it,” Scott said.

The Torbay resident is no closer to working out who is behind the deliveries since Stuff first published about the mystery, but has ruled out some of his mates by requesting they show him their bank and Uber Eats transactions to prove their innocence.

Jake Scott/Supplied While enjoying the free food amid the cost of living crisis, Jake Scott is a bit creeped out by the mystery deliveries.

The deliveries even caught up to him while he was out clubbing on Wednesday night, with his favourite chocolate bar, a Kinder Bueno, hand-delivered to him inside the nightclub by the Uber Eats driver – a nice dessert to complement the butter chicken he was sent for dinner.

“The treats just kept on coming.”

When he woke up at home on Thursday morning, a hot chocolate was waiting for him at his front door.

He has also been sent toilet paper and dog food, despite not owning a dog.

Asked whether he felt harassed by the deliveries, Scott said he still felt amused.

"You can’t complain when it’s just turning up to your doorstep.”

KFC has also come to the party and offered Scott some vouchers, after he jokingly asked the mystery Uber Eats person to “send some KFC”.

Scott believed he was the victim of a prank, possibly to seek revenge as he was a bit of a prankster himself.

Jake Scott/Supplied The surprise Uber Eats deliveries have so far included a big breakfast, noodles, an apple, milk, biscuits and a light bulb.

The Uber Eats drivers have only been able to share the names of those who made the deliveries, which included: John P, Alofa T, Harry and Mr X.

“It’s very bizarre."

This is not the only food mystery unfolding in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Residents of Waiheke Island have been plagued for a year by a person leaving single sausages, wrapped in bread, in their mailboxes.

The identity of the Surfdale Sausager remains a mystery and locals say it is tearing the community apart, with everyone pointing fingers at each other.