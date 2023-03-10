Three people arrested in Japan over 'sushi terror' pranks

Police in Japan have arrested three people in relation to “sushi terror” pranks.

Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurants have been dealing with what’s been dubbed “sushi terror” attacks – videos of pranks shared online depicting people licking shared soy sauce bottles and tampering with food placed on the conveyor belts at the unique restaurants.

On Wednesday (local time), police in Nagoya City said they had arrested multiple people after one of the pranks was carried out at a Kura Sushi conveyor belt restaurant, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

They arrested 21-year-old Yoshino Ryoga and two teenagers on suspicion of obstructing the restaurant's operation.

The alleged incident is one of a number that have made headlines around the world, with the Japanese public horrified by the pranks.

Earlier this month, in response to the incidents, restaurant chain Choshimaru announced they would switch the conveyor belts off at all 63 of their restaurants.

That change will take effect from April onwards, with staff taking orders and serving customers from that point onwards.

Sushiro, the most popular of Japan’s conveyor belt sushi restaurant franchises, will take a similar course of action in response to the pranks.

The chain announced earlier in March that it would deliver sushi through an “express lane” to diners who order food through a touch-screen device.

Restaurants in Japan have been struggling with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, economic woes and supply chain problems.

The pranks are another blow, with members of the public telling numerous media outlets around the world that the trend leaves them worried about going to conveyor belt sushi restaurants.