Where does our food come from? At the farmers market, somewhere very local

There’s barely a cloud in the sky as people stream into the Christchurch Farmers Market; an orchestra of cicadas buzzes overhead, and dappled sunlight spills onto the path at Riccarton Bush.

Even Mother Nature realised she better come to the party as National Farmers Market Week​ got underway on Saturday.

As I make my way towards the first set of stalls, I’m greeted by a wide grin. Bruce Greig owns Thulani Farms, and he’s parked his red ute right in the centre of the activity. He’s selling his eggs straight off the back tray.

“I get to the market every Saturday of the year without a fail, and my customers appreciate that loyalty and they support me for it,” he says.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bruce Greig sells his free-range eggs at the farmers market at Riccarton Bush in Christchurch.

Being able to have a relationship with customers is one of the main reasons he got into free-range eggs back in 2016. He’s been a stalwart at the market ever since.

“When a customer comes to me at the market they can talk to the actual person who owns the farm, who collects the eggs, who washes the eggs, who packs the eggs - that’s me. I’m a direct connection with the product that they’re buying.”

Greig has around 2000 hens pecking their way around his paddocks near Lincoln; he’s a boutique producer “on the extreme end of free-range”.

“There are no fences, there are no cages, it's all green grass… The hens get the ability to forage for bugs, seeds, grass and worms.”

Greig says that leads to a far superior product; another reason why his customers keep coming back every week.

The theme of this year’s National Farmers Market Week is “where does our food come from?”, and the answer at Riccarton on Saturday was: somewhere extremely local.

“We try and source everything from Canterbury”, says Deborah Leggett, part owner of The Butcher’s Mistress​.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Deborah Leggett says customers keep returning to The Butcher’s Mistress because they know the produce is fresh.

She explains how the pork she sells comes from the other side of the Ashley River, and the lamb comes from small flocks on lifestyle blocks.

Leggett says her customers keep coming back “because they know they’re getting fresh”.

It’s a sentiment shared by Riverside Organics, whose stall is just over from the butcher’s.

‘When people find out that it's grown essentially just down the road, just past Lincoln there, you know it's I think it really adds a lot of value,” says Seamus Burgess, the company’s sales and operations manager.

The short commute into the city also means that what’s being sold was still in the ground less than 24 hours ago.

Burgess believes more and more people are wanting to go directly to the source of their food.

“If they... feel that they have a connection to the farmer, and they know where this food is coming from, then that's really meaningful to people.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Christchurch farmers market was in full swing on Saturday, with crowds turning out for fresh produce.

He says Covid, unreliable supply chains, and the cost of living have forced people to reconsider their habits.

“For the most part a lot of us didn't really think about where things came from, and that mindset’s definitely shifted.”

Within a 10-metre radius I’ve managed to secure almost all my pantry staples, but the smell of freshly-baked pastries draws me deeper into the bustle.

In terms of markets, it’s beautifully picturesque. The Ilam Stream meanders by on one side, while on the other, people sip coffee under the shade of historical Riccarton House.

Markets are a sensory overload; with people sipping, sniffing, testing and questioning everything from olives to cheese to chia seed pudding.

“You just have to go and try the brownie”, I overhear one man saying to another.

This is definitely on the artisan end of farmers markets, with many people here for the social element, to stroll with a friend and find something for brunch rather than purely to stock up the pantry.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Market-goers enjoy their treats at the farmers market in Christchurch’s Riccarton Bush.

“It’s not just about the food, it’s the experience of strolling around, looking at delicious-looking things and going ‘mmm that looks yummy I’ll try that this week’,” says Rhiannon McCulloch, owner of The Great Pastry Shop.

Her stall has been a popular option at the market for six years. By the time I make it there, less than two hours after the market opened, they’ve almost sold out.

In fact, it’s been so popular that McCulloch and her daughter Elsie had the confidence to open a permanent shop in Riverside Market.

“Starting at the farmers market made sense, and I’m very glad we did it because it’s a fantastic education,” McCulloch says, adding that having such genuine feedback from customers allowed the duo to refine their offering.

But despite having a permanent position in the city’s hottest hospitality precinct, the Saturday market is still a staple for the pastry business, she says, selling around three times the amount of goodies as a normal day in the shop.

“We’ve had customers that have been coming to us since we started there in 2017... [They] come to Riverside and have come to see us at other markets, it’s really really cool.”

These producers have many things in common: passion, dedication, environmental awareness and expertise.

But above everything else, they’re proud of what they do and how they are serving their community.

“We're selling good produce,” says Bruce Greig.

“Good, high-quality produce with personal service… We like the relationship with our customers, and we want to keep that.”