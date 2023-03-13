Oscars attendees get a taste of UK with mini fish and chip cones, chicken pie and trifle

Portions served at the Oscars have been historically infamously tiny, and the same goes for the dishes featured on the menu for one of this year's afterparties.

Attendees in Los Angeles will be getting a taste of the United Kingdom with pub classics like chicken pie, trifle, and of course, fish and chips – hearty meals traditionally, but they won't be getting hearty servings.

Wolfgang Puck, the master chef who has been in charge of the gastronomical offerings at Oscars afterparty Governors Ball for 26 years, has enlisted the help of ﻿British chef Elliott Grover of CUT London.

“Wolfgang wanted a menu that represents the UK and I'm just trying to put CUT London on the map and share my personality,” Grover told Elite Traveller.

Grover told Vice that he wants to serve the rich and famous with food the UK knows and loves – working-class comfort food – no matter how unglamorous it is.

“Hopefully when I go to America we can change the perception there,” he said. “Americans always say they want to try the fish and chips.”

Grover's rendition of fish and chips will be served in the signature mini-cones featured every year in Puck's fare. He describes the delicacy – which will be served with a dollop of mushy peas and a slice of lemon – as a “four-biter”.

“People will be celebrating so they'll be more open to it and it's only a four-biter. I might get away with it ... maybe,” he said.

Chicken pie has been a “perennial favourite of the guests” and sees a comeback every year, according to Grover. It's only a coincidence that it also happens to be a British classic.

Only this year it will also be topped with luxurious shavings of truffle, which will fall into the rich stew within only after it's cut at the table for the guests.

“Everything Wolfgang does has a touch of theatre,” Grover explained to Elite Traveller.

The sherry trifle, containing the classic sponge, custard and fruit jelly, will be served with whipped cream and a ﻿maraschino cherry on top.

﻿To wash it all down, guests will be served the Golden Nights cocktail, a special-edition drink made for the Academy Awards.

The full menu is available for us non-A-listers to taste at ﻿London's 45 Park lane, at least until March 31.

This story was originally published on kitchen.nine.com.au and is republished with permission.