Butcher's quest for the perfect seafood sausages

Tom Leyland’s children Charlie, 2, left, and Athena, 3, taste test seafood sausages ahead of their debut at the Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival.

A butcher believes he has finally mastered the art of the seafood sausage – and all it took was six weeks and a lot of barbecues.

Matthew Colvin’s creations were debuted at the Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival earlier this month, where punters kept coming back for more.

Colvin admitted his mussel sausage and his salmon sausage were “something different”, but he thought the flavours “really worked”.

“I don’t know why people haven’t approached it earlier,” said Colvin, who owns The Chopping Block in the Coromandel.

Colvin explained he was approached by his mate Tom Leyland, of Sanford, to see if he could make a seafood snag for the Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival.

Supplied/Marlborough Express The Greenshell mussel, garlic, onion and kelp was devoured by Leyland’s son and was a personal favourite of Leyland.

When Colvin heard it was for charity, with proceeds going to the Graeme Dingle Foundation, he agreed to have a go, Leyland said.

“We just sort of just put it into motion and made it happen,” Leyland said.

“It was a couple of weeks, or three or four weeks of trying it out and what would work best.”

They wound up with two options, a Greenshell mussel, garlic, onion and kelp sausage, and a salmon, chili and chive sausage.

Leyland said one of the challenges was creating the right consistency for the meat inside the sausage casing.

For the salmon sausages, Colvin used potato as a binder, and for the mussel and kelp snags, he used a thicker casing.

The sausages also needed to be quite thin, to stop them falling apart.

Leyland said many a barbecue was held with lots of family and friends tasting the product.

Supplied/Marlborough Express The salmon, chili and chive sausages were a hit with customers at the festival.

“I did a 40th over in Whitianga with a few friends of mine. We did three or four barbecues with my family and extended family over at the beach house, and Matt did about three or four himself as well.

“I feed them to my kids as well quite a bit, so they were probably the main taste testers,” he said.

Leyland said his 2-year-old son, Charlie, absolutely devoured the mussel one.

Leyland’s favourite was also the mussel, garlic, onion and kelp sausage.

All the seafood involved in the production of the sausages came from Sanford and Sons, either from the Coromandel or Stewart Island.