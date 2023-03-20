The best Easter eggs, ranked by Kiwi kids

Kids try and rank 10 different types of Easter Eggs

As Easter inches closer, you might have noticed your local supermarket getting into the swing of the season with chocolate egg stocked shelves – but with so many options, how do you know which is best?

Sure, us here on the Stuff staff could test and rank chocolates ourselves, but we reckon the best opinion comes from those most excited for Easter egg eating: kids.

Our 9-year-old taste testers, Ramona Duignan and Oscar Coppins, were up to the challenge, and picked ten Easter eggs of their choice to rank from worst to best.

Their picks include Cadbury Marshmallows Eggs, The Remarkable Chocolate Co Easter Bunny Dark Chocolate Smooth, Nestle Kit Kat Easter Bunny Minis, Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Eggs, Cadbury Dairy Milk Eggs, Lindt Easter Eggs & Mini Eggs & Bunnies, After Eight Mint Chocolate Easter Bunny, Nomo Sea Salt and Caramel Egg (vegan), Ferroro Rocher Easter Eggs, and M&M Crispy Chocolate Speckled Eggs.

With a bag full of chocolatey goods and two hungry tummies, it was time to put the treats to the test, and Duignan and Coppins rose to the occasion with enthusiasm and confidence.

Of course, a few of the Stuff staff offered to help them finish off their goodies in case they found themselves in a chocolate overload, but our testers assured us they could handle it all on their own.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ramona Duignan and Oscar Coppins, both 9, took on the challenge of ranking Easter eggs.

Check out the full ranking below:

10. The Remarkable Chocolate Co Easter Bunny Dark Chocolate Smooth

After a bit of trial and error in trying to break a piece of their bunny off, Coppins and Duignan decided the flavour of this chocolate choice was too powerful, leaving it to come in at last place.

Duignan: “I wouldn’t eat the whole thing ... It’s really overpowering.”

9. Ferroro Rocher Easter Eggs

The Ferror Rocher Easter Eggs started off strong with our taste testers enjoying the crunchiness of the chocolate.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Coppins and Duignan try the Ferroro Rocher Easter Eggs.

However, after a few extra nibbles these tiny taste buds decided the eggs were a bit too rich for their liking, leaving Ferroro Rocher to take the second to last spot in our ranking.

Duignan: “I don’t know what it tastes like, but it tastes good.”

8. Nomo Sea Salt and Caramel Egg (vegan)

Coppins and Duignan both commented that the taste of the egg was similar to coffee, though they wouldn’t disclose how or why they could recognise the flavour.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Coppins and Duignan take on the Nomo Sea Salt and Caramel Egg, the only vegan entry in this ranking.

It was an enjoyable addition to the taste test, but didn’t stand out enough to rank higher.

Coppins: “This would be good if you were vegan.”

7. Cadbury Marshmallows Eggs

Heading into the tasting, these eggs were one of the treats Coppins was most excited to test.

Despite this, the ratio of chocolate to marshmallow in the egg was underwhelming for our taste testers, especially in amongst some more impressive competition, leaving the Cadbury Marshmallows to sit in seventh place.

Coppins: “I would highly suggest this for your kids if you’re an adult watching this.”

Duignan: “What if you’re a kid watching this?”

Coppins: “Give it to your parents.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The After Eight peppermint chocolate bunny took our testers by surprise.

6. After Eight Peppermint Chocolate Easter Bunny

Despite not being very excited by the idea of this chocolate at first, Coppins and Duignan were surprised to find that they actually enjoyed the minty chocolate taste of this bunny-shaped Easter treat.

Coppins: “It’s really nice.”

5. Nestle KitKat Easter Bunny Minis

Slightly disappointed the egg didn’t taste exactly like a KitKat bar, this entry landed at the halfway point of our ranking.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Coppins and Duignan nibble on the KitKat eggs.

Duignan: “I think [this is] maybe like, a 64 [out of 100].”

4. Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Eggs

Another choice that was anticipated as a favourite from our testers, the Cadbury Crunchie was very enoyable, but not crunchy enough to break into the top three.

Coppins: “This is a 75 [out of 100] I reckon.”

3. Cadbury Dairy Milk Eggs

Sometimes, you can’t beat a classic, and these eggs landed as one of the top three picks for the pure yumminess of the chocolate

Duignan: “Tastes like chocolate. A lot like chocolate. I like this one.”

2. M&M Crispy Chocolate Speckled Eggs

Our testers couldn’t get enough of their M&M eggs, asking politely if they could please have some more before their next testing entry was brought out.

The eggs were crunchy, poppy, and even “[melted] in your mouth”, making this treat a clear winner for second place.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The M&M Crispy Chocolate Speckled Eggs were a major hit with Coppins and Duignan.

Duignan: “This is so good – I love them!”

Coppins: “It’s like M&Ms and Crunchies, except it melts in your mouth and has a bit of popping to it. I really like this.”

1. Lindt Easter Eggs & Mini Eggs & Bunnies

These chocolates came out on top as the clear winner of our Easter egg competition.

In a package that included two mini eggs and bunnies, as well as a large egg, Coppins and Duignan were “in Heaven” as they tasted these chocolates, bringing this entry to first place.

The chocolate was so impressive that Duignan and Coppins told Stuff reporters that they could keep the leftovers of the other eggs, as long as they could save their Lindt leftovers for their parents to try as well.

Duignan: “This tastes so good, it’s like a chocolate mousse.”

Coppins: “That is really yum.”

Duignan: “I’m in Heaven.”