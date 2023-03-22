Newsable: The many layers to 3D printing cakes

3D-printed cake: Is it the future of food?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Well, we can 3D print robots, bikinis, and a microscopic racing car. So I guess it was just a matter of time before we printed actual cakes.

In news that will send chills down the spines of Great British Bake-Off fans, researchers at New York’s Columbia University used 3D printers to create actual edible cheesecakes, spitting in the face of both God and humankind.

One of those researchers, Jonathan Blutinger, tells Newsable the process is sort of similar to layering frosting on a cake, using edible food inks including peanut butter, Nutella, and strawberry jam.

“We have all these ingredients, we put them into little food cartridges, and the nour machine will pick one up, deposit it on a platform, we tell it what shape to do, we’ll hit it with a laser if we want to cook it - it’s simple as that.”

READ MORE:

* School bake off the icing on the cake for buildings and communities

* Want to see a 3d printer in action? How about a commercial flight simulator?

* The future of food: Lab-grown meat and 3D-printed meals



Asked how the cakes taste, Blutinger is philosophical.

“Honestly … you get out what you put in.

“All our ingredients were store-bought from our local bodega … so, the quality of those ingredients is what you get out.”

“It was pretty good - I’d have it again.”

Blutinger says the motivation for the experiment stemmed from curiosity about how technology could be integrated into cooking.

“The way we see it is: whenever software touches an industry, it totally just propels it (in) different ways we never thought possible”.

The real-world applications for this technology might seem limitless, but Blutinger says they’re probably a bit more niche than some might hope.

“Whenever I say ‘food printing’ people say ‘oh, is this going to solve world hunger?’ and the answer is no, it’s not.

“This is less about solving a problem and more about creating an opportunity. Sounds really cheesy when you say it that way - no pun intended - but it really is about creating new ways to think about how we can combine ingredients.”

Blutinger sees the technology initially being useful for people with dietary restrictions

“It can learn from you, be like a nutritionist and a personal chef all in one.

“Or in different markets like plant-based meats … where you can replicate structures of real meat with plant-based ingredients.”

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.