Babies should be given a spoonful of peanut butter before they are six months old to prevent three quarters of allergies to peanuts, a study suggests.

There has been a threefold increase in peanut allergies in recent decades, with one in 50 UK children affected.

While previous research has shown that eating peanuts early in life can reduce this trend, parents have been confused by conflicting advice. Now a study led by experts at the University of Southampton has identified a "window of opportunity" for introducing babies to peanuts during weaning.

It found that 77% of allergies - about 10,000 a year - could be prevented if all babies ate peanut butter between four and six months. They said government guidelines should be updated to promote peanut butter for babies as a "simple, intervention" that "would deliver vast benefits". Introducing peanut butter from the age of four months to the 640,000 babies born in the UK each year would reduce the numbers of children developing allergies from 13,000 to 3000 a year, the analysis shows. Waiting until a baby reached 12 months would lead to a 33% reduction, the study found.

The researchers said that babies with eczema, who are more likely to develop an allergy, should be given peanuts at four months. Others should be introduced between four and six months.

"Breastfeeding is recommended to continue alongside introducing solid foods," said Mary Feeney, a paediatric dietitian at King's College London. She said peanut butter should be introduced as part of "normal complementary feeding" after babies have started eating small amounts of solid food.

Babies should not be fed whole or chopped peanuts because of the risk of choking. Instead, they recommend spoonfuls of peanut butter, or peanut puff crisps mixed with water. At present the NHS says peanuts should only be given from six months.

The study, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, drew on data from two clinical trials in the UK that involved nearly 2000 children. It was part-funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, the UK's medical research arm, as well as research funding bodies in America. The lead author, Graham Roberts, said: "We suggest this is the time for the government to relook at this evidence, and I suspect they will change the recommendations around introducing peanuts."

Gideon Lack, a researcher from King's College London and Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The benefits of introducing peanut products into babies' diets decreases as they get older."

