25-year-old voucher scores Christchurch woman a free McDonald's cheeseburger

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but that wasn’t the case for a Canterbury woman who unearthed a surprising treasure while going through boxes at her parents’ house.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Cathy was surprised to come across a Junior Sports Encouragement Award presented to her back in August 1997, with the award of a free McDonald’s cheeseburger.

“We used to live in Kirwee, which is half an hour away from Christchurch, so we didn’t live that close to a McDonald’s,” Cathy, who requested her last name not be printed, told Stuff.

“I imagine it was just put away and forgotten about.”

READ MORE:

* Well-loved and used playground set alight in Christchurch

* Waimak Council to review support for business promotions

* Sail GP put Lyttelton 'on the map', but business owners lament lack of patrons



Unused for 25 years with no expiry date printed, it only made sense to treat the voucher like any other and try to cash it in.

Complete with a gang of “cheeseburger-loving friends”, Cathy took to Christchurch’s Riccarton McDonald’s – where she had also celebrated her fifth birthday party – on Friday night to test her luck.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson City Framers is selling a McDonald's cheeseburger and fries that were framed in 2021.

She ended coming away with exactly what she was promised in 1997: a cheeseburger.

“Two of [the workers] had a good look at it, wondering if it was legit or not,” Cathy says.

“He [the worker] ripped off half of the voucher and said, ‘You can keep this part, it’s an antique.’

“I was like, thanks mate, this voucher is probably older than you.”

Supplied The McDonald's voucher from 1997.

As of 2023, a McDonald’s cheeseburger will set you back $4.44 – when the burger chain first arrived in NZ in the 1970s, the original menu priced the item at 40 cents.

After securing her fast-food fix, one of the friends Cathy celebrated the event with pointed out a game-changing detail in her cheeseburger saga.

“It looked like someone’s name had been twinked out underneath and mine was written on top,” Cathy said.

“I wondered if it was even my free cheeseburger in the first place.”