Waikato businesses scoop medals at NZ food awards

The judges have deliberated, and the verdict is in. The Waikato is the place to be for sumptuous treats and delectable delicacies.

Waikato-based businesses scooped up the medals at the annual Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards in February.

Gluten-free bread, dairy-free coconut yoghurt, honeys, chutneys, smoked mussels and muesli bars - all made in the Waikato - garnered accolades from the judges.

Waikato's winners in the “free-from” category were: Lucy's Gluten Free The White One and The Seedy One; and Raglan Food Co Natural Greek-Style Coconut Yoghurt and Organic Passion fruit Coconut Yoghurt - all claiming gold medals.

Meanwhile, in the large “earth” category, Pepler’s of Te Kauwhata took a gold for their Japanese chilli oil offering, in addition to several other medals for their chutney products. Raglan honey producer Miel des Collines were awarded silver for their multi floral honey, which is sourced from the coastal bushland around the town.

Tīrau-based apiary Black Shepherd Apiaries scooped a gold in the “earth” with their high-grade manuka honey and, from the Coromandel coast, two flavoured, smoked mussel offerings produced by Blackbeards of Kopu took home silver.

Led by Lauraine Jacobs, a team of 25 experienced food judges assessed entries over two days at Auckland’s Homeland restaurant.

Supplied Blackbeards smoked mussels being sampled by the judges.

“This year our judging took place immediately following Cyclone Gabrielle, which wreaked havoc for many of our farmers and food producers, and most, unfortunately, meant some outstanding foods could not be included.

“We hope to see you all revive, recover and return to continue to feed our nation with your excellent food products. I can assure you that you were missed.”

The competition, now in its seventh iteration, sees products judged on a broad range of categories, from taste and appearance to commercial appeal.