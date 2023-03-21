Auckland's Daily Bread has NZ's best hot cross buns, again

Auckland's Daily Bread has won for the second year in a row.

New Zealand’s best hot cross bun has been crowned for 2023 and, for the second year running, the top spot on the podium went to Auckland bakery Daily Bread.

The 2023 Great NZ Hot Cross Bun Competition’s winning bun was announced on Tuesday morning. The annual competition invites entries from throughout Aotearoa, and the Easter staples were judged in Palmerston North on three main categories: aesthetics, technique and taste.

“I have to say that this year’s bun was perfect,” said Daily Bread head baker Patrick Welzenbach, who was taught to bake as a six-year-old by his Grandfather.

“Normally I’m just 90% happy about the finished bun, but this year I couldn’t make it any better.”

While last year’s judging was fairly strict on exactly what constitutes a hot cross bun (they had to have spice and fruit), this year the competition sparked debate by opening the competition to any flavour, style or ingredient.

The rules, competition manager Dave Bradley told Stuff, were that entries needed to be a bun, with a cross on top.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Daily Bread hot cross buns took the top prize at the 2023 Great NZ Hot Cross Bun Competition.

Perhaps proving when it comes to Easter flavours, nothing quite beats tradition - the Daily Bread entry still incorporated an in-house spice and fruit blend in its winning bun.

It’s winning entry is made with sourdough, with plenty of butter, more moisture and a shorter proving process. The buns also incorporate orange candied peel and orange glass that are made in-house.

Topped with an orange and cardamom glaze, this year’s hot cross bun, said Welzenbach, was the fluffiest yet.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland's Daily Bread bakery produced an award-winning bun with a cardamom orange glaze and an in-house spice and fruit mix.

“I couldn’t do it without the team. One guy did the crosses perfectly and super wide and straight, another baker made the perfect dough and another made the absolute shiniest glaze. Everyone had a small part to make the complete product and everyone is so proud that we have won for a second year,” he said.

While the best of this seasonal indulgence may be a source of pride for Aucklanders, there is plenty to keep hot cross bun enthusiasts happy around Aotearoa.

Wellington’s Nada bakery came in second place with their sourdough twist on a classic which was spiced with cassia, ginger, nutmeg, pimento, coriander, cloves and cardamom. The buns were finished with an yuzu and apricot glaze.

Copenhagen Bakery in Christchurch also proved a hit with another twist on a classic, with head baker Josh Thomsen incorporating cranberries and Belgian chocolate with traditional spicy flavours.

Judging for the annual competition took place on Friday and saw almost 50 entries.

And while competition organisers threw caution to the wind to invite innovation and creative freedom for 2023, when it comes to Aotearoa’s love affair with the hot cross bun – tradition, and fruit were clearly the winners on the day.