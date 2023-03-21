Yeah, Nah: Is it a real hot cross bun when it's made with sourdough?

It’s Easter weekend. You’re sitting down with a great book, a cup of tea, and a delicious, buttery hot cross bun made of... sourdough bread.

Does this image make your mouth water, or is the idea of a sourdough hot cross bun just not right to you?

New Zealand’s best hot cross bun has been crowned for 2023 and, for the second year running, the top spot on the podium went to Auckland bakery Daily Bread.

While last year’s judging was fairly strict on exactly what constitutes a hot cross bun (they had to have spice and fruit), this year the competition sparked debate by opening up to any flavour, style or ingredient.

Entries this year simply needed to be a bun, with a cross on top.

The Daily Bread winning entry still incorporated an in-house spice and fruit blend, but was made with sourdough, with plenty of butter, more moisture and a shorter proving process.

Wellington’s Nada bakery came in second place with their sourdough twist on a classic which was spiced with cassia, ginger, nutmeg, pimento, coriander, cloves and cardamom. The buns were finished with a yuzu and apricot glaze.

What do you think? Is it a real hot cross bun when it's made with sourdough? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.

