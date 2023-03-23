Taranaki Beer Festival returns, this time with 'invisible beer' for a good cause

Organisers Brett Cursons and Emma Puletaha are getting ready for the second Taranaki Beer Festival, this time with a focus on helping those breweries destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Taranaki Beer Festival is back for its second year, this time offering ‘invisible beer’ for a good cause. .

The festival will take place at New Plymouth’s TSB Stadium on March 31 and April 1 with 26 brewers from around the country showcasing their craft beers, alongside live performances and local food vendors.

A particular focus of this year’s event is an innovative concept to support brewers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, particularly Zeelandt Brewery in Esk Valley.

“Everything they had was wiped out, so we thought to help out we’ll keep the stall we had put aside for them and make it a donation stall,” promoter and organiser Brett Cursons said.

Tasters would be able to buy an ‘invisible beer’, including a $3 taste test, a $5 four percent beer or a $10 nine percent beer or give a koha to help Zeelandt Brewery in its recovery.

“You’re paying for a beer you don’t get, but would have got if they were here, effectively it’s a donation to help someone out,” Cursons said.

Last year the event hosted 30 stalls but because of rising costs on those impacted by weather, there will only be 26 breweries present, including those from Taranaki.

While craft beer is the main event, Cursons said there would also be cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, live entertainment, local foods and competitions on offer.

About 3000 people were expected to attend the event which will be open from 5pm to 10pm both days.

Tickets are $45 each, and it is a cashless event with wristbands available to load money on to.