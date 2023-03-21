Here's how to get the 'secret' Taylor Swift-inspired Starbucks drink in NZ

American fans of Taylor Swift have been showing off a new Starbuck’s secret menu item inspired by the singer across social media – but can you get the drink in New Zealand?

Named after the pop superstars' latest single Lavender Haze, the drink is meant to be purply passion fruit mix perfect for the person in your life that lives and breathes (and hydrates) for Taylor Swift.

As Taylor Swift's biggest fan, it only made sense to put the hack to the test and see if Kiwi fans could also get their hands on a Lavender Haze.

Following instructions from Better Homes and Gardens, I ordered a Venti-sized Iced Shaken Lemon Passion Tea, which seemed to be the closest option my local Starbucks had to the Iced Passion Tango Tea Swift fans in the US were ordering to make the drink.

This was the first bump in the road to getting the true Lavender Haze experience.

Could my tea choice mess up the whole thing? Is there even a difference between a Passion Tango and Lemon Passion?

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Can you get the 'secret' Taylor Swift-inspired Starbucks drink in NZ?

According to the Starbucks website, the former is a “blend of hibiscus, lemongrass and apple hand-shaken with ice and lemonade”, while the Iced Shaken Lemon Passion Tea is a “Hibiscus passion tea and sunny lemonade” which is “lightly sweetened and handshaken with ice”

So, kind-of the same, but also kind-of different.

You then need to ask for a splash of milk (the original recipe called for soy, but I went for regular) and six pumps of vanilla syrup – Better Homes and Gardens also included a step to ask the barista to “remove the water”, but neither the barista nor I really knew what that meant, so we left it.

Clearly bemused by my choice of refreshment, another worker asked if lemonade with milk was something I ordered all the time, or “some American thing” I had seen online.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff My drink ended up being more pink than lavender.

Caught with no excuse, I told him the truth of my attempt to recreate a Taylor Swift-inspired drink, to which the barista raised his brow and wished me a good day.

I guess Swiftiedom isn’t for everyone.

What arrived was a drink which was more-so pinker than lavender, and even though that kind-of was the whole point of ordering the beverage, I tried not to let the colour ruin the tasting experience.

After my baristas’ shock at my lemonade and milk mix, I was slightly nervous to let the drink hit my tastebuds, but it ended up being refreshing and tasty.

However, it wasn’t the tropical flavour described by Swifties online.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images With no Eras tour dates yet in sight for NZ, drinking my Lavender Haze was perhaps the closest I’ll get to Taylor in a while.

I felt I had been sadly cheated out of the real experience – the taste was enjoyable, but the colour and knowing that my drink was different from the Lavender Haze Swiftie’s were sipping online was disappointing.

All in all, however, it was a fun experience trying and testing out a fan-made drink, and with no Eras tour dates yet in sight for NZ, it was perhaps the closest I’ll get to Taylor in a while.

Excuse me while I go order the I Knew You Were Trouble drink with extra shots of liquor.