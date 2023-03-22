Cost of living: Where to score the cheapest hot cross buns
Grab your plates and butter knives, New Zealand – hot cross bun season is officially in full swing.
Auckland’s Daily Bread was recently crowned the winner of the 2023 Great Hot Cross Bun Competition for the second year in a row with their sourdough buns, priced at $22 per half-dozen (or nearly $3.70 each).
But you don’t need to pay top dollar for this seasonal treat.
We’ve searched far and wide for NZ’s low, mid, and high-range hot cross buns to help you get the best bang for your buck.
Low-range
Pak n Save boast the lowest price we found for a half-dozen pack of hot cross buns at $3.99 – about 30c more than a single Daily Bread bun.
Following close behind is Countdown, who sell their own branded six-pack of buns for $4.50, or you can grab a single from their bakery section for $1.50.
At New World, a six-pack of Yarrow’s brand hot cross buns starts at $4.99, while the supermarket’s home brand buns sell for $5.69 for a four-pack ($1.42 apiece).
Farro’s own brand chocolate hot cross buns sell for $10.49 for a six-pack, or $1.75 per bun, or you can pick up their par-baked buns for $11.99 – but they’ll need an extra 20 minutes in the oven before they’re ready to binge on.
Mid-range
Nationwide bakery chain Baker’s Delight offer their in-house made hot cross buns for $12 for six. They’re also available individually, but at $2.50 – 50c more per bun than in a six-pack.
Rangiora Bakery’s Artisan, which won best hot cross buns in 2020, are for $15.99 for a six-pack. They are also available to buy through Farro.
Hamilton-based Volare Bread’s bread box delivery service offers buns for $12 per six-pack, but if you’re not picking up your order in store, shipping across the Hamilton region will cost you an extra $6, $10 for the Greater Waikato, and $14 to ship to Tauranga and Auckland.
Wellington’s Nada Bakery, which took second place in the 2023 Great Hot Cross Bun Competition, sell their six-packs of buns for $16.50.
Copenhagen Bakery in Christchurch, who placed third in the competition, have their hot cross buns for $15 per six-pack, or $2.50 a bun.
Carterton’s The Clareville Bakery’s hot cross buns will run you back $16.49 for a six-pack.
High-range
Also based in Christchurch is Bellbird’s Baked Goods, who sell their six-packs for $18.50, or $3.50 per bun.
If you thought Daily Bread’s $22 half-dozen buns were dear, Miann’s traditional hot cross buns are priced at $27 for a half-dozen, or $5.50 each.
Perhaps the most expensive is Make to Kitchen’s keto hot cross buns, which will cost you $21.90 with a $7.99 flat shipping fee, bringing your total to $29.89 for six buns – but don’t worry, they offer Afterpay at their online checkout.
All these prices making your head spin? Have a crack at making your own hot cross buns at home with this recipe.