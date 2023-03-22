Cost of living: Where to score the cheapest hot cross buns

German baker Patrick Welzenbach pictured outside his. Business, The Daily Bread, in Belmont, Auckland. Patrick and his team have just won first prize for the best hot cross bun in New Zealand.

Grab your plates and butter knives, New Zealand – hot cross bun season is officially in full swing.

Auckland’s Daily Bread was recently crowned the winner of the 2023 Great Hot Cross Bun Competition for the second year in a row with their sourdough buns, priced at $22 per half-dozen (or nearly $3.70 each).

But you don’t need to pay top dollar for this seasonal treat.

We’ve searched far and wide for NZ’s low, mid, and high-range hot cross buns to help you get the best bang for your buck.

Low-range

Pak n Save boast the lowest price we found for a half-dozen pack of hot cross buns at $3.99 – about 30c more than a single Daily Bread bun.

Following close behind is Countdown, who sell their own branded six-pack of buns for $4.50, or you can grab a single from their bakery section for $1.50.

Stuff Pak n Save offer the cheapest hot cross buns we found.

At New World, a six-pack of Yarrow’s brand hot cross buns starts at $4.99, while the supermarket’s home brand buns sell for $5.69 for a four-pack ($1.42 apiece).

Farro’s own brand chocolate hot cross buns sell for $10.49 for a six-pack, or $1.75 per bun, or you can pick up their par-baked buns for $11.99 – but they’ll need an extra 20 minutes in the oven before they’re ready to binge on.

Mid-range

Nationwide bakery chain Baker’s Delight offer their in-house made hot cross buns for $12 for six. They’re also available individually, but at $2.50 – 50c more per bun than in a six-pack.

Rangiora Bakery’s Artisan, which won best hot cross buns in 2020, are for $15.99 for a six-pack. They are also available to buy through Farro.

Hamilton-based Volare Bread’s bread box delivery service offers buns for $12 per six-pack, but if you’re not picking up your order in store, shipping across the Hamilton region will cost you an extra $6, $10 for the Greater Waikato, and $14 to ship to Tauranga and Auckland.

Stuff Willing to pay upwards of $15 for half a dozen hot cross buns?

Wellington’s Nada Bakery, which took second place in the 2023 Great Hot Cross Bun Competition, sell their six-packs of buns for $16.50.

Copenhagen Bakery in Christchurch, who placed third in the competition, have their hot cross buns for $15 per six-pack, or $2.50 a bun.

Carterton’s The Clareville Bakery’s hot cross buns will run you back $16.49 for a six-pack.

High-range

Also based in Christchurch is Bellbird’s Baked Goods, who sell their six-packs for $18.50, or $3.50 per bun.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Daily Bread hot cross buns took the top prize at the 2023 Great NZ Hot Cross Bun Competition.

If you thought Daily Bread’s $22 half-dozen buns were dear, Miann’s traditional hot cross buns are priced at $27 for a half-dozen, or $5.50 each.

Perhaps the most expensive is Make to Kitchen’s keto hot cross buns, which will cost you $21.90 with a $7.99 flat shipping fee, bringing your total to $29.89 for six buns – but don’t worry, they offer Afterpay at their online checkout.

All these prices making your head spin? Have a crack at making your own hot cross buns at home with this recipe.