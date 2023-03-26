The joy and nostalgia of old-fashioned cookbooks

“I was reminded of many authors and great dishes – old friends – that I’d forgotten about. They are having another outing in my kitchen.”

Denise Irving is a freelance journalist and food writer who lives in Hamilton. She loves to cook and owns more recipe books than you can poke a fork at.

OPINION: I’ve just culled my cookbook collection, loading about 30 of them into a trolley at a hospice shop and walking away quickly in case I changed my mind. Then backtracking to take a phone photo of a good chilli jam recipe I’d remembered in one of the jettisoned texts.

It was like saying goodbye to old friends and getting in one last hug.

The cull was kicked off by trying to find the lovely baking collection Ladies, a Plate, by Alexa Johnston, missing in action on bulging shelves of cookbooks. In the search, I gamely began to weed the ones I hadn’t opened in years.

It took hours. I kept getting lost in former favourites such as Provence the Beautiful, Summer Grill, The Pasta Machine Cookbook, The Vineyards of New Zealand Cookbook, Tastes of Tuscany, French Regional Cooking, Frame by Frame Italian, Wild Kitchen and Slow Cooker Winners. All of them now looking dated on food, design and illustration.

I nearly ditched Alison Holst’s little muffin book, and another on clever ways with sausages. But it felt disloyal because Alison’s ideas were gold during the years when I was cooking for my kids so she stayed. That’s what I mean about old friends.

READ MORE:

* Flour-covered, sticky, and battered: Why are recipe books still so popular in the digital age?

* Lucy Corry's life in food: from 1980s Atiamuri to Wellington today

* Here's what's missing from cookbooks



Same with the New Zealand Woman’s Weekly Cookbook (1971), edited by the wonderful Tui Flower, who lifted the game for my husband and me when we were newly married, and learner cooks. I still turn to Tui for her jacket-baked kūmara treat where you slit open the just-cooked kūmara, add a rich mixture of chopped peanuts, melted butter and brown sugar, and pop back in the oven for 10 minutes until it’s golden and caramelised.

Some other 70s books survived the chop for similar nostalgic reasons: Mollie Katzen’s brilliant Moosewood Cookbook packed with raw goodness and flavour; French Cooking for Pleasure, by Mary Reynolds (still with its $3 price sticker, the first success with soufflés and terrines); and Australian food writer Marguerite Patten’s Entertaining at Home, which launched a flirtation with fondue parties, pizza parties, and wine and cheese extravaganzas. And the answer-to-everything, a now very tatty copy of Larousse Gastronomique ($11.95).

Similarly, books by world-famous-in-New Zealand food writers Digby Law and Lois Daish could not be parted with, and my earliest copy of Cuisine magazine (Issue 4, Aug-Sep 1987) which I’ve subscribed to ever since. Julie Biuso’s Long Italian Lunch is also a treasure (especially her roasted red capsicum and olive tart recipe).

Nowadays, of course, cookbooks have huge competition from blogs, reels, ebooks, websites, TikTok and other platforms, churning out recipes, top trends and culinary tips faster than you can flick open a screen.

Supplied It was like saying goodbye to old friends and getting in one last hug, writes Denise Irvine.

You’d think we might be seeing the end of printed cookbooks, yet sales remain robust at home and abroad. Nielsen BookScan data places food titles in its New Zealand top 10 non-fiction bestsellers list year after year: six out of 10 in 2021, three out of 10 last year. Nielsen data also shows that cookbook sales in the US grew 8% year-on-year between 2010 and 2020.

But the cull got me thinking about what makes a good cookbook, which ones do I actually cook from? Some food writers and publishers have said they’re happy if readers make even two or three recipes regularly from their collections, which I guess is about my average. I’ve certainly had a heap of books that I’ve read for ideas, inspiration and bedtime relaxation, and never actually followed an entire recipe from.

My current top 10 are a mix of new and old, the work of writers whose originality, accuracy, and story-telling ability shines through. These are the ones I cook from regularly, or whose recipes stay in my head and are the springboard for my own creations.

Among them, New Zealanders Lucy Corry (Homecooked), and Emma Galloway (My Darling Lemon Thyme Every Day), as well as the UK’s Nigella Lawson’s break-through How to Eat (still her best), Nigel Slater’s Appetite, and Yotam Ottolenghi’s lovely Jerusalem (with Sami Tamimi). When I dip into these books, it’s like I’m being invited into the writers’ own kitchens to talk food, to cook, learn and eat with them. A recent gift, Food Saver’s A-Z, by Alex Elliott-Howery and Jaimee Edwards, with fresh takes on getting the best out of leftovers, is entirely timely and a friend for life.

There are perhaps more humble ones that I’d be lost without: Rowan Bishop with Relish, a truly excellent line-up of condiment recipes by an ex-Hamilton foodwriter, and La Cucina Sotto L’Arco, a compilation from a cooking school in Abruzzo, Italy, with chef Ezio Gentile, who instructed us in traditional techniques for risotto, ragu, pasta, pizza, tiramisu and a killer eggplant parmigiano. Also my mother’s treasured handwritten recipe book. I can hear her talking food, too.

While the cull hasn’t actually made much of a dent in a lifetime of collecting cookbooks, and I didn’t find Ladies, A Plate, I was reminded of many authors and great dishes – old friends – that I’d forgotten about. They are having another outing in my kitchen.